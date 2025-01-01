About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is on a mission to usher in the golden age of community.

Mighty enables entrepreneurs, brands, and non-profits to create the most valuable communities of real people meeting other real people in pursuit of results and transformation simply not possible on one's own.

In the past year, our customers (who we call Hosts) have generated $500M in revenue from their communities, courses, and events—including Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, The Home Edit, Yerba Madre, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, Matthew Hussey, Jefferson Fisher, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, The Luckiest Club, and The Budgetnista.

The Role

We’re looking for an Account Executive to join our high-performing sales team and drive Mighty Networks’ inbound sales motion for Mighty Pro, our highest level of service, strategy, software, and AI. This role is focused on converting qualified inbound leads — creators, brands, and entrepreneurs — into thriving Mighty Pro Hosts. You’ll manage the full sales cycle from discovery to close, guiding prospects through our consultative process and helping them see the potential of launching their own branded app and community on Mighty Pro.

You’ll play a key role in hitting company revenue goals through precision, follow-up, and exceptional customer experience. This is a hands-on, high-velocity sales role that requires curiosity, empathy, and execution excellence. If you love helping customers win, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and want to sell a top-tier SaaS product loved by creators and brands, this role is for you.

What You’ll Do

Own the entire inbound sales cycle — from discovery calls and demos to closing deals





Qualify and nurture inbound leads, understanding their goals and helping them see how Mighty Pro can accelerate their business.





Deliver high-quality product demonstrations that align with each prospect’s vision and desired outcomes.





Collaborate closely with the Customer Success team to ensure smooth handoffs and consistent customer experience.





Maintain an accurate, up-to-date pipeline in the CRM to enable forecasting and data-driven learning.





Use AI-powered tools to personalize outreach, streamline follow-ups, and identify the highest-potential opportunities.





Partner with the Sales leadership to refine messaging, improve playbooks, and continually optimize the inbound sales process.





Advocate for prospects — ensuring they have what they need to make an informed decision, even if Mighty Pro isn’t the right fit.





Meet and exceed individual and team revenue goals while contributing to Mighty’s collaborative, data-driven sales culture.







What We’re Looking For

3–5+ years of experience in high-velocity SaaS sales, ideally with experience managing full-cycle inbound deals.





Proven ability to convert qualified leads into paying customers using a consultative, value-based approach.





Strong demo and discovery skills — you know how to connect product capabilities to customer outcomes.





A data-driven mindset with comfort using CRM and AI-powered tools





Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with an ability to tailor messaging to diverse audiences.





Experience selling in a PLG (product-led growth) environment or working with SMB to mid-market customers.





Discipline and precision in managing follow-ups, pipeline hygiene, and forecasting accuracy.





Curiosity and eagerness to learn — both about Mighty’s platform and the businesses of the creators and brands you serve.





Collaborative and coachable, with a desire to contribute to a winning, evolving team.







Who You Are

You’re passionate about helping creators and brands build thriving communities on their own terms.





You thrive in a high-velocity inbound environment, balancing personalization with speed.





You love consultative selling — listening first, uncovering needs, and delivering tailored solutions.





You embrace AI and automation as tools to help you sell smarter and deliver better experiences.





You’re disciplined, detail-oriented, and energized by clear goals and measurable results.





You’re excited to grow in a team that values execution, collaboration, and continuous improvement.





At Mighty Networks, you’ll have the opportunity to sell a best-in-class SaaS product that’s transforming how communities connect, learn, and grow. If you’re ready to make an impact and help top creators and brands launch their own apps and businesses, we’d love to hear from you.