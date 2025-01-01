Purpose now email book
Online Course Ideas Generator

Ready for unlimited course ideas? This generator is powered by Mighty Co-Host™. It can create endless suggestions.

It just takes a few words to get started. Probably a subject you're passionate about and ready to teach!

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.

Try the platform with the most $1 million courses and communities

Photography Business Name Generator

How to choose a great course idea

The right course can change lives -- yours and your members. Here are some questions to ask as you choose:

  • What expertise or knowledge have you gained that people recognize?

  • What can you talk about and lose track of time?

  • Where do you see a gap in the existing courses?

  • Can you add value in a way unique to yourself?

  • Can you see evidence that people want this course?

  • Can you help your members create a transformation?

  • Can you break the topic down into structured lessons and modules?

  • Are you passionate enough about the topic to stick with it for the next 6 months?

Let's turn your course idea into a thriving business!

With software designed to boost engagement and beautiful, responsive courses under your brand, Mighty Networks gets you selling your course fast. Mighty is the home to the most $1 million courses and memberships. And it's used by some of the greatest teachers and thought-leaders around today: people like Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo, Mel Robbins, Jim Kwik, Gary Vaynerchuck, and Matthew Hussey.

Intuitive LMS for live or prerecorded courses

Livestreams w/ high-velocity chat & backstage

Add videos, text, audio, downloads, & discussions

AI-boosted profiles and matching, instant conversation starters, and new-member flows

Create quizzes, polls, & questions

Instant course outlines, landing pages, and discussion questions

Add gamification, leaderboards, badges, and reward triggers

Run your course in G2's #1 community platform

Build under your own brand or even add a branded app

Bundle courses with memberships, events, masterminds, coaching, or private Spaces

Product Showcase:

Try the platform with the most $1 million courses and communities

100 Course Ideas

Here are some course ideas from top niches to get you started!

Tech Course Ideas

  • Python for Beginners

  • Full-Stack Web Dev

  • Data Science Fundamentals

  • Flutter App Development

  • Cybersecurity Essentials

  • Machine Learning Foundations

  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines

  • Blockchain Smart Contracts

  • AWS Cloud Certification

  • Advanced JavaScript ES6+

  • UX/UI for Developers

  • Ethical Hacking Mastery

  • SQL Database Management

  • API with Node.js

  • Unity Game Development

  • Responsive Web Design

  • Test-Driven Development

  • Technical Interview Prep

  • Data Visualization Tools

  • Microservices Architecture

  • React Native Apps

  • TypeScript Best Practices

  • Docker and Kubernetes

  • Natural Language Processing

  • IoT with Raspberry Pi

Business & Entrepreneurship Course Ideas

  • Digital Marketing Mastery

  • E-commerce Setup Guide

  • Business Plan Writing

  • Financial Literacy Basics

  • Social Media Strategy

  • Startup Funding Essentials

  • Personal Brand Building

  • Sales Funnel Creation

  • Email Marketing Automation

  • Copywriting for Conversion

  • Passive Income Streams

  • Business Law Fundamentals

  • Freelance Business Bootcamp

  • Shopify Store Creation

  • Product Launch Formula

  • Content Marketing Strategy

  • SEO Traffic Generation

  • Negotiation Skills Mastery

  • Business Analytics Tools

  • Virtual Team Management

  • Customer Service Excellence

  • Franchise Opportunity Evaluation

  • Business Scaling Tactics

  • Pricing Strategy Design

  • Investor Pitch Preparation

Health & Wellness Course Ideas

  • Yoga For Beginners

  • Mindful Meditation Practice

  • Home Workout Routines

  • Sleep Optimization Techniques

  • Strength Training Basics

  • Proper Stretching Methods

  • Cardio Fitness Program

  • Ergonomic Workspace Design

  • Posture Improvement Exercises

  • Stress Reduction Practices

  • Healthy Meal Planning

  • Running Form Fundamentals

  • Recovery Day Routines

  • Balance Training Program

  • Mobility Exercise Basics

  • Morning Routine Design

  • Hiking Skills Development

  • Basic Nutrition Science

  • Hydration Best Practices

  • Walking Meditation Guide

  • Breathing Techniques

  • Body Weight Exercises

  • Active Rest Strategies

  • Flexibility Training Program

  • Digital Detox Methods

Personal Development Course Ideas

  • Productivity Mastery System

  • Public Speaking Confidence

  • Effective Time Management

  • Goal Setting Workshop

  • Emotional Intelligence Training

  • Habit Formation Mastery

  • Creative Writing Essentials

  • Speed Reading Techniques

  • Memory Improvement Methods

  • Conflict Resolution Skills

  • Decision Making Framework

  • Assertiveness Training

  • Leadership Principles

  • Positive Psychology Practices

  • Journaling For Growth

  • Overcoming Procrastination

  • Critical Thinking Skills

  • Relationship Communication Mastery

  • Financial Freedom Blueprint

  • Work-Life Balance Strategies

  • Confidence Building Course

  • Personal Branding Essentials

  • Career Transition Roadmap

  • Minimalist Living Guide

  • Networking Skills Mastery

