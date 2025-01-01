The right course can change lives -- yours and your members. Here are some questions to ask as you choose:

What expertise or knowledge have you gained that people recognize?

What can you talk about and lose track of time?

Where do you see a gap in the existing courses?

Can you add value in a way unique to yourself?

Can you see evidence that people want this course?

Can you help your members create a transformation?

Can you break the topic down into structured lessons and modules?