Why you need a great course name





When you're trying to come up with the right name for your course, it can be a challenge to figure out.





So as you are thinking through this, here are three things to keep in mind when choosing a course name.







Is it memorable? People should be able to remember the course name and share it with others.



Does it hint at what the course is about? A good course name shouldn't leave too much to the imagination.



Does it hint at results? Adding specific results to your course name will always make it stronger. Which is better… "make more money online?" Or "make your first $500 online this week?"







As you use this course name generator, it will give you some suggestions to work with. Feel free to adapt or refresh.





Not every suggestion our course name generator gives you will be right. Some might even be a bit odd. But hopefully, one of these is perfect for you!





Remember to always do a search of any names a generator provides to make sure they're available--especially if you're purchasing a domain name.