Course Name Generator
If you're launching a course and ready for a unique name, this Course Name Generator uses AI to help you find the perfect one.
Why you need a great course name
When you're trying to come up with the right name for your course, it can be a challenge to figure out.
So as you are thinking through this, here are three things to keep in mind when choosing a course name.
- Is it memorable? People should be able to remember the course name and share it with others.
- Does it hint at what the course is about? A good course name shouldn't leave too much to the imagination.
- Does it hint at results? Adding specific results to your course name will always make it stronger. Which is better… "make more money online?" Or "make your first $500 online this week?"
As you use this course name generator, it will give you some suggestions to work with. Feel free to adapt or refresh.
Not every suggestion our course name generator gives you will be right. Some might even be a bit odd. But hopefully, one of these is perfect for you!
Remember to always do a search of any names a generator provides to make sure they're available--especially if you're purchasing a domain name.
Our AI engine is here to help you create a course name that feels like magic. Just share a few words to describe your course and we’ll get to work.
Examples: Mindfulness for new moms, Mastering basket weaving, Growing an online community, Learning public speaking, etc.
Quick tips for choosing the perfect online course name
This is a summary. If you want to dive deeper into this topic, read our article here!
- Clear and specific: The more clarity you can add to help you find your Ideal Student, the better! For example, Relationship Mastery Course is okay - Keeping Your Relationship Strong After Kids is better!
- Add results to the title: Help students know EXACTLY what they’ll get from the course. The example above is obvious – it helps parents keep a relationship strong after having kids!
- Make it pop: We mentioned above that a name should be memorable. So make it pop! (e.g. How to Run Your First Marathon OR 26 Mile Club Pass: How to Run Your First Marathon)
- Think about SEO: If you want students to find your course in Google or an online course platform, think about SEO (Search Engine Optimization). Are there words in the title that people would search for? In the 26 Mile Club example, people do search for “How to run your first marathon.”
- Add numbers: Adding numbers to your title, especially that represent time or money, can make it better! For example, 2-Week Body Bootcamp is better then Better Body Bootcamp!
As you use the course name generator, use these tips to help make a great name even better!
