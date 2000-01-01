Learn everything there is to know about running a

What are Groups in Facebook?





Facebook Groups are dedicated spaces where Facebook users can build and join communities of people with common interests. Facebook Groups primarily function as discussion boards, where members can share posts and comment on others’ posts. The creator(s) of the group can choose to make the group public or private; private groups require approval to join. Facebook Groups also allow users to live stream, post polls, and share videos or photos.





Facebook groups are used for many types of online communities, such as:







Support communities for online courses



Bringing hobbyists together to share tips



Allowing access to an influencer



Hosting conversations for a brand



Gathering a religious community







While Facebook groups seem to have a lot of possibilities, there are serious challenges to hosting an online community on Facebook, including extremely low engagement, no access to monetization options, and very limited features.





Read More: The Best Alternatives to Facebook Groups