Shopify Business Name Generator

What goes into a great Shopify business name?





When choosing your Shopify store name, there are a few things to consider:







Is it memorable? No matter what kind of brand you're building, whether selling digital goods or physical products, a memorable name can be the difference between success and failure. Customer acquisition takes some figuring out in any business, choosing a memorable name so they can find you and remember you is a great first step.

Is it original? You're thinking about things like domain names and social channels, and it's nice to be able to choose the ones you want (and let's be honest, it's tricky to find original ones). But also, you might want to register your business under your name, and definitely make sure you're not violating anyone else's trademarks.

Does it hint at what you do? What do names like Calendly, Shopify, and ahem Mighty Networks have in common? They all hint at what the company does! Your name can do this too--and that's sort of the spirit behind this generator.







Try typing some keywords into the generator to get some ideas of names that fit all three of these.





Remember to always do a search of any name a generator provides to make sure it's available.