Shopify Store Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create a business name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your business is for and what you offer them and we’ll get to work.
What goes into a great Shopify business name?
When choosing your Shopify store name, there are a few things to consider:
- Is it memorable? No matter what kind of brand you're building, whether selling digital goods or physical products, a memorable name can be the difference between success and failure. Customer acquisition takes some figuring out in any business, choosing a memorable name so they can find you and remember you is a great first step.
- Is it original? You're thinking about things like domain names and social channels, and it's nice to be able to choose the ones you want (and let's be honest, it's tricky to find original ones). But also, you might want to register your business under your name, and definitely make sure you're not violating anyone else's trademarks.
- Does it hint at what you do? What do names like Calendly, Shopify, and ahem Mighty Networks have in common? They all hint at what the company does! Your name can do this too--and that's sort of the spirit behind this generator.
Try typing some keywords into the generator to get some ideas of names that fit all three of these.
Remember to always do a search of any name a generator provides to make sure it's available.
Shopify Business Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create a Shopify business name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your business is for and what you offer them and we’ll get to work.
Examples: We make custom jeans, Longboards from southern California, Fair-trade cosmetics, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.
How this Shopify Store Name Generator works
Our Shopify Name Generator is based on our Mighty Co-Host™ community engine. Built with Chat GPT-4, we’ve crafted it to take your raw ideas and offer name suggestions.
Checklist for picking a Shopify business name
- Will your visitors remember it?
- Can people guess at what you do from the name?
- Is another person or business using it?
- Is there a domain name available?
- Can you register appropriate social media channels?
- Can you register the business with your appropriate authorities? (if applicable)
- Will you be in violation of either existing copyrights or trademarks?
- Can you build a brand you love around it?
Answering these questions will help you know if your Shopify name is the right one.
It’s fast and free to create a community with Mighty Co-Host™
Just tell us who you want to bring together and we’ll tap ChatGPT-4 to bring you the community of your dreams in minutes.
Who do you want to bring together?
Tell us who you want to bring together and we’ll get started with your new community name suggestions and more.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.