Bar Name Generator

This Bar Name Generator runs on Mighty Co-Host™ and will create endless suggestions for the perfect bar name!

Your bar needs a great name. Let us help. It starts with a few words. An idea. A concept. Your food. Your focus.

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.

Checklist for choosing your bar's name

Check everything off this list as you get started.

  • Is it easy to remember?

  • Is it catchy and brandable?

  • Does another bar in your city already have it?

  • Can you register it as a business?

  • Can you get social handles to match?

  • Are you ready to keep it for years?

80 Bar Name Ideas

Here are some cool names to inspire you! Always check availability before using these.

Sports Bar Names

  • Playbook Social

  • Draft League

  • Champion's Court

  • Stadium Social

  • Overtime House

  • The Press Box

  • Field House

  • Clutch Time

  • The End Zone

  • The Score Board

  • Whistle Stop

  • The Bench Mark

  • Line Drive

  • Home Plate Social

  • Game Clock

  • The Final Quarter

  • Rally Point

  • Triple Threat

  • The Grandstand

  • Full Court

Music Bar Names

  • Brass Notes

  • Metal Vault

  • The Bass Line

  • Jazz Quarter

  • Rock Archive

  • Blues Harbor

  • Vinyl Room

  • Soul Kitchen

  • String Theory

  • Rhythm House

  • The Riff Room

  • Chrome Stage

  • Beat Temple

  • Groove District

  • The Alto Room

  • Synth Social

  • Thunder Hall

  • Bass Station

  • The Jazz Joint

  • Chord House

Speakeasy & Wine Bars

  • The Velvet Key

  • Cask & Cipher

  • Noble Cork

  • The Hidden Vine

  • Barrel Theory

  • The Blind Tiger

  • Decanter Hall

  • Cellar Secret

  • The Tasting Lock

  • Copper Crown

  • Vintage Vault

  • The Ruby Pour

  • Cipher Social

  • Sommelier's Secret

  • The Black Label

  • Prohibition Room

  • Crystal Vine

  • The Private Press

  • Archive Social

  • The Gilt Room

Brewpub & Gastropub Name Ideas

  • Barley Crown

  • The Copper Kettle

  • Grain Theory

  • Hearth & Hops

  • The Malt House

  • Brew Republic

  • The Forge Table

  • Vessel Works

  • Mill & Mortar

  • The Iron Kettle

  • Brewer's Guild

  • The Butcher's Tap

  • Hop Origins

  • The Ember Room

  • Ferment Social

  • Salt & Grain

  • The Barrel Room

  • Public House Social

  • Tankard Hall

  • The Brass Fork

