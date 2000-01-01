What is a branded app?





A branded app is an app that a company or brand creates to serve its customers and often to market to them. Large brands will usually pay for custom development of native apps, but smaller brands may choose a white-label mobile app that lets them add their own branding for a much smaller cost.





Branded apps allow brands to serve their customers, but they go further than this. Many branded apps allow customers to ask questions, engage with a product, pay bills, and change their preferences. On Mighty Networks, many of our members create their own premium branded apps for their businesses, and this lets them build an interactive community, reach their members over mobile, live stream, teach online courses, and so much more! There’s no need to hire a team of developers, we make branded apps easy and fun.





