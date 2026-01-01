Mighty Encyclopedia

Branded App

What is a branded app?

A branded app is an app that a company or brand creates to serve its customers and often to market to them. Large brands will usually pay for custom development of native apps, but smaller brands may choose a white-label mobile app that lets them add their own branding for a much smaller cost.

Branded apps allow brands to serve their customers, but they go further than this. Many branded apps allow customers to ask questions, engage with a product, pay bills, and change their preferences.

With Mighty Pro, we create premium branded apps that bring together an interactive community and customizeable spaces (which can include courses, live streaming, events, and discussions). These tools help you reach their members over mobile, live stream, teach online courses, and so much more! There’s no need to hire a team of developers, we make branded apps easy and fun.

Try Mighty Networks for free!

Now read: Why You Need a Branded Community App

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.