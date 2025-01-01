Ok. So if you're looking for an awesome small business idea that you can do from YOUR PHONE, why not consider this? It's a digital small business you can launch in the next 10 minutes.





It's an online community.





This small business is:





Scalable: Serve hundreds or thousands of paying members with as little as a few hours a week.





Lucrative: The average membership fee on a Mighty Network is $48/mo. That's some fantastic recurring revenue!





Flexible: Mix community with courses, events, livestreams, coaching, masterminds, or bundle any of these.





It all happens on a Mighty Network. It's G2's top-rated community platform and it's home to online businesses run by Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Jim Kwik, Marie Forleo, Gary Vaynerchuck, and Matthew Hussey.





We'll generate your business in minutes, from only a few words. And the result is a community under YOUR brand, that can serve as the launch pad for courses, downloads, premium content, or whatever you want to sell.





Here are some of the things you can sell or build in a Mighty Network: