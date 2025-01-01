Purpose now email book
Small Business Ideas Generator

Ready for a small business that fits you? This Small Business Idea Generator will give you LOTS to work with!

The magic starts with a few words. Things you're good at. Skills. Experience. Ideas. Even Hobbies. Give us something to start and we'll get to work.

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.

How to choose a great small business idea

Finding the right small business will change your life. Here's what to think about.

  • Is it memorable for your customers?

  • Does it hint at what you do?

  • Is someone else using it?

  • Can you get a good domain name?

  • Are there social media handles available? (if applicable)

  • Can you register it with the government?

  • Does it violate other businesses' copyrights or trademarks?

  • Can you stick with it for the long run?

90% of small businesses fail. Here's what makes you different.

It's a scary stat. But you can give yourself a big lead by doing a few things right... right from the start.

1. Your Secret Weapon

There's something about you. A unique story. A skill set. Industry knowledge. Experience. Something that provides value to someone else in a way that's hard to copy. Tap into this.

2. Your Hustle

The combo of knowledge and work ethic is special. But can you show up and do the work? Not just for a day or week. But for the long haul. Learn and adapt as you grow. That's what's going to make this small business soar.

3. Your Plan

You'll be strategic as you start your small business. Smart. You won't just chase "passion." You'll find where your skills and story intersect with a market. And you'll create a plan to build something that scales and grows--and doesn't just become a part-time job.

100 Small Business Ideas

Here are some cool small business ideas to inspire you!

Creative Small Business Ideas

  • Drone Photography

  • Virtual Pet School

  • Mobile Art Gallery

  • Memory Books

  • Pop-up Tea Bar

  • Garden Consultant

  • Birthday Planner

  • Food Delivery

  • Gift Wrapping

  • Estate Sales

  • Pet Grooming

  • Interior Design

  • Backyard Cinema

  • Craft Classes

  • Chef App

  • Mobile Bookstore

  • Family Trees

  • Fashion Rental

  • Music Lessons

  • Adventure Tours

  • Recipe Box

  • Plant Nursery

  • Art Auctions

  • Memory Box

  • Fitness Classes

Personal Service Small Businesses

  • Travel Planner

  • Home Organizer

  • Tech Support

  • Personal Shopper

  • Life Coach

  • Makeup Artist

  • Style Consultant

  • Senior Care

  • Dog Trainer

  • Meal Prep

  • Plant Doctor

  • Personal Chef

  • Career Coach

  • Fitness Trainer

  • Meditation Guide

  • Declutter Expert

  • Wedding Planner

  • Party Planner

  • Language Tutor

  • Moving Assistant

  • Pet Sitter

  • Home Baker

  • Garden Designer

  • Financial Coach

  • Home Spa

Professional Service Business Ideas

  • Tax Consultant

  • Business Coach

  • HR Advisor

  • Legal Assistant

  • Marketing Strategist

  • Business Analyst

  • Project Manager

  • IT Consultant

  • Copywriter

  • Grant Writer

  • Bookkeeper

  • Virtual Assistant

  • Data Analyst

  • Web Developer

  • SEO Consultant

  • PR Consultant

  • Market Researcher

  • Management Consultant

  • Financial Planner

  • Business Writer

  • Recruiter

  • Risk Analyst

  • Sales Trainer

  • Efficiency Expert

  • Brand Strategist

Food & Retail Small Businesses

  • Gourmet Market

  • Vintage Clothing

  • Coffee Roastery

  • Boutique Clothing

  • Health Food Store

  • Shoe Store

  • Butcher Shop

  • Jewelry Shop

  • Chocolate Shop

  • Book Store

  • Tea Shop

  • Home Goods

  • Gift Shop

  • Art Gallery

  • Artisan Deli

  • Accessories Store

  • Dessert Cafe

  • Record Shop

  • Wine Shop

  • Plant Store

  • Craft Store

  • Pet Supplies

  • Toy Store

  • Stationery Shop

  • Beauty Supply

If you're taking your business digital, we've got something to tell you. It's the million dollar secret most online businesses miss.

Digital business doesn't need to be complicated. We've learned that there's one secret to million-dollar digital businesses.

Start Your Free Trial

Our favorite digital small business? Join the $1 million community club!

Ok. So if you're looking for an awesome small business idea that you can do from YOUR PHONE, why not consider this? It's a digital small business you can launch in the next 10 minutes.


It's an online community.


This small business is:


Scalable: Serve hundreds or thousands of paying members with as little as a few hours a week.


Lucrative: The average membership fee on a Mighty Network is $48/mo. That's some fantastic recurring revenue!


Flexible: Mix community with courses, events, livestreams, coaching, masterminds, or bundle any of these.


It all happens on a Mighty Network. It's G2's top-rated community platform and it's home to online businesses run by Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Jim Kwik, Marie Forleo, Gary Vaynerchuck, and Matthew Hussey.


We'll generate your business in minutes, from only a few words. And the result is a community under YOUR brand, that can serve as the launch pad for courses, downloads, premium content, or whatever you want to sell.


Here are some of the things you can sell or build in a Mighty Network:

Memberships

Prerecorded Courses

Live (Cohort) Courses

Livestreams w/ Chat

1-Time or Recurring Events

Premium Member Spaces

Premium Content

Digital Downloads

Coaching

Masterminds

100 MORE Small Business Ideas

Here are some more great ideas for small businesses!

Health and Wellness Small Businesses

  • Virtual Therapy

  • Wellness Coaching

  • Nutrition App

  • Home Workouts

  • Sleep Clinic

  • Stress Management

  • Mindfulness Platform

  • Mental Health App

  • Health Testing

  • Telehealth Service

  • Recovery Center

  • Acupuncture Practice

  • Wellness Retreats

  • DNA Testing

  • Health Screening

  • Detox Programs

  • Biofeedback Service

  • Wellness Products

  • Fertility Support

  • Posture Training

  • Breathing Classes

  • Pain Management

  • Energy Healing

  • Hormone Testing

  • Weight Management

Educational Small Business Ideas

  • Online Academy

  • Language Exchange

  • Memory Training

  • Skills Platform

  • Coding Bootcamp

  • Art Classes

  • Writing Workshop

  • Music Education

  • Study Skills

  • Public Speaking

  • Test Preparation

  • Reading Program

  • Math Tutoring

  • Science Labs

  • Creative Writing

  • STEM Education

  • Business Training

  • Voice Lessons

  • Drawing School

  • History Tours

  • Nature Education

  • Adult Learning

  • Film School

  • Photography Class

  • Chess Academy

Tech & IT Small Business Ideas

  • App Development

  • Cloud Services

  • Cybersecurity

  • Network Support

  • Database Design

  • AI Solutions

  • Web Development

  • IT Consulting

  • Digital Marketing

  • Software Training

  • UX Design

  • Tech Support

  • SEO Services

  • Data Recovery

  • Systems Integration

  • Mobile Development

  • Email Marketing

  • VR Solutions

  • IoT Services

  • CRM Consulting

  • Tech Installation

  • API Development

  • Blockchain Services

  • Analytics Service

  • SaaS Solutions

Automotive & Trades Small Business Ideas

  • General Contractor

  • Electrician

  • Plumber

  • Auto Repair

  • HVAC Service

  • Carpenter

  • Car Detailing

  • Landscaping

  • Roofing

  • Flooring

  • Mobile Mechanic

  • Tire Shop

  • Painting Service

  • Glass Repair

  • Fence Installation

  • Concrete Work

  • Body Shop

  • Solar Installation

  • Welding Service

  • Masonry

  • Drywall Service

  • Window Installation

  • Garage Door Repair

  • Transmission Shop

  • Pest Control

