Small Business Ideas Generator
Ready for a small business that fits you? This Small Business Idea Generator will give you LOTS to work with!
The magic starts with a few words. Things you're good at. Skills. Experience. Ideas. Even Hobbies. Give us something to start and we'll get to work.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.
How to choose a great small business idea
Finding the right small business will change your life. Here's what to think about.
Is it memorable for your customers?
Does it hint at what you do?
Is someone else using it?
Can you get a good domain name?
Are there social media handles available? (if applicable)
Can you register it with the government?
Does it violate other businesses' copyrights or trademarks?
Can you stick with it for the long run?
90% of small businesses fail. Here's what makes you different.
It's a scary stat. But you can give yourself a big lead by doing a few things right... right from the start.
1. Your Secret Weapon
There's something about you. A unique story. A skill set. Industry knowledge. Experience. Something that provides value to someone else in a way that's hard to copy. Tap into this.
2. Your Hustle
The combo of knowledge and work ethic is special. But can you show up and do the work? Not just for a day or week. But for the long haul. Learn and adapt as you grow. That's what's going to make this small business soar.
3. Your Plan
You'll be strategic as you start your small business. Smart. You won't just chase "passion." You'll find where your skills and story intersect with a market. And you'll create a plan to build something that scales and grows--and doesn't just become a part-time job.
100 Small Business Ideas
Here are some cool small business ideas to inspire you!
Creative Small Business Ideas
Drone Photography
Virtual Pet School
Mobile Art Gallery
Memory Books
Pop-up Tea Bar
Garden Consultant
Birthday Planner
Food Delivery
Gift Wrapping
Estate Sales
Pet Grooming
Interior Design
Backyard Cinema
Craft Classes
Chef App
Mobile Bookstore
Family Trees
Fashion Rental
Music Lessons
Adventure Tours
Recipe Box
Plant Nursery
Art Auctions
Memory Box
Fitness Classes
Personal Service Small Businesses
Travel Planner
Home Organizer
Tech Support
Personal Shopper
Life Coach
Makeup Artist
Style Consultant
Senior Care
Dog Trainer
Meal Prep
Plant Doctor
Personal Chef
Career Coach
Fitness Trainer
Meditation Guide
Declutter Expert
Wedding Planner
Party Planner
Language Tutor
Moving Assistant
Pet Sitter
Home Baker
Garden Designer
Financial Coach
Home Spa
Professional Service Business Ideas
Tax Consultant
Business Coach
HR Advisor
Legal Assistant
Marketing Strategist
Business Analyst
Project Manager
IT Consultant
Copywriter
Grant Writer
Bookkeeper
Virtual Assistant
Data Analyst
Web Developer
SEO Consultant
PR Consultant
Market Researcher
Management Consultant
Financial Planner
Business Writer
Recruiter
Risk Analyst
Sales Trainer
Efficiency Expert
Brand Strategist
Food & Retail Small Businesses
Gourmet Market
Vintage Clothing
Coffee Roastery
Boutique Clothing
Health Food Store
Shoe Store
Butcher Shop
Jewelry Shop
Chocolate Shop
Book Store
Tea Shop
Home Goods
Gift Shop
Art Gallery
Artisan Deli
Accessories Store
Dessert Cafe
Record Shop
Wine Shop
Plant Store
Craft Store
Pet Supplies
Toy Store
Stationery Shop
Beauty Supply
100 MORE Small Business Ideas
Here are some more great ideas for small businesses!
Health and Wellness Small Businesses
Virtual Therapy
Wellness Coaching
Nutrition App
Home Workouts
Sleep Clinic
Stress Management
Mindfulness Platform
Mental Health App
Health Testing
Telehealth Service
Recovery Center
Acupuncture Practice
Wellness Retreats
DNA Testing
Health Screening
Detox Programs
Biofeedback Service
Wellness Products
Fertility Support
Posture Training
Breathing Classes
Pain Management
Energy Healing
Hormone Testing
Weight Management
Educational Small Business Ideas
Online Academy
Language Exchange
Memory Training
Skills Platform
Coding Bootcamp
Art Classes
Writing Workshop
Music Education
Study Skills
Public Speaking
Test Preparation
Reading Program
Math Tutoring
Science Labs
Creative Writing
STEM Education
Business Training
Voice Lessons
Drawing School
History Tours
Nature Education
Adult Learning
Film School
Photography Class
Chess Academy
Tech & IT Small Business Ideas
App Development
Cloud Services
Cybersecurity
Network Support
Database Design
AI Solutions
Web Development
IT Consulting
Digital Marketing
Software Training
UX Design
Tech Support
SEO Services
Data Recovery
Systems Integration
Mobile Development
Email Marketing
VR Solutions
IoT Services
CRM Consulting
Tech Installation
API Development
Blockchain Services
Analytics Service
SaaS Solutions
Automotive & Trades Small Business Ideas
General Contractor
Electrician
Plumber
Auto Repair
HVAC Service
Carpenter
Car Detailing
Landscaping
Roofing
Flooring
Mobile Mechanic
Tire Shop
Painting Service
Glass Repair
Fence Installation
Concrete Work
Body Shop
Solar Installation
Welding Service
Masonry
Drywall Service
Window Installation
Garage Door Repair
Transmission Shop
Pest Control
