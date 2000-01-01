Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?
Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose
By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
FEATURES
Courses
Premium learning experiences
Events
Create moments that matter
Members
Profiles built for connection
Chat
Interactions on every level
Feed
Endless engagement on tap
Livestreaming
No-stress streaming, anytime
Payments & Affiliates
Quick setup, flexible options
Automations
Put growth on autopilot
Embeds
2,000+ options available
People Magic AI
The only AI designed to create member connections
Integrations
Easy connections with your existing tech stack
Analytics
Meaningful insights to help you grow your community
GET STARTED
High churn? Low engagement? It's time to move to MightyLearn More
Get your own branded apps on Mighty ProLearn More
AI Slogan Generator
Ready for a slogan that fits your business? This generator is powered by Mighty Co-Host™ and can create endless suggestions.
Let's create some magical slogans for your brand. It all starts with a few ideas. Gives us some words to describe what you do. We'll go from there.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.
How to choose a great slogan
A great slogan grows to be a part of your brand. Here are some of the things to think about.
Does it fit your brand?
Is it catchy?
Is it original and memorable?
Does it hint at what you do?
Does it clash with existing slogans, brands, or trademarks?
Are you willing to keep it for a while?
60 Slogan Ideas
Here are some cool slogan ideas. Remember, always check if a slogan is available (and not trademarked) before you use it. You can generate new ones above.
Wellness Slogan Ideas
Life Simplified, Dreams Amplified
Create More, Own Less
Design Your Freedom
Live Light, Dream Big
Your Life, Your Rules
Build Once, Profit Always
Work Smarter, Live Richer
Freedom Through Smart Design
Less Hustle, More Flow
Impact Without Chains
Master Your Minutes
Growth Without Boundaries
Live Rich, Work Light
Purpose Meets Profit
Build Small, Live Large
Tech Slogan Ideas
Code That Changes Everything
Beyond Binary
Innovation Never Sleeps
Complexity Made Simple
Power Through Intelligence
Future First
Think Smart, Build Better
Digital Dreams Delivered
Tech That Transforms
Solutions Without Limits
Code, Create, Conquer
Smart Tech, Brighter Tomorrow
Innovation At Speed
Data Drives Dreams
Technology With Purpose
Brick & Mortar Slogan Ideas
Comfort Meets Style
Fresh Daily, Made Local
Taste Worth Traveling For
Crafted With Care
Your Neighborhood Haven
Quality Since Day One
Handpicked Just For You
Local Heart, Global Style
Where Stories Begin
Tradition Meets Tomorrow
Simply Better Shopping
Real Food, Real People
Memories Made Here
Small Shop, Big Heart
Local Love Daily
Online Business Slogan Ideas
Today's Commerce Tomorrow
Always On, Always Here
Your Online Advantage
Digital Excellence Simplified
Web-Powered Success
Beyond the Browser
Digital Done Right
Online Solutions That Work
Virtual Value, Real Results
Digital Gold Standard
Online Innovation Delivered
Click Once, Save Always
Web Worth Bookmarking
Your Digital Edge
Seamless By Design
Wellness Slogan Ideas
Life Simplified, Dreams Amplified
Create More, Own Less
Design Your Freedom
Live Light, Dream Big
Your Life, Your Rules
Build Once, Profit Always
Work Smarter, Live Richer
Freedom Through Smart Design
Less Hustle, More Flow
Impact Without Chains
Master Your Minutes
Growth Without Boundaries
Live Rich, Work Light
Purpose Meets Profit
Build Small, Live Large
Tech Slogan Ideas
Code That Changes Everything
Beyond Binary
Innovation Never Sleeps
Complexity Made Simple
Power Through Intelligence
Future First
Think Smart, Build Better
Digital Dreams Delivered
Tech That Transforms
Solutions Without Limits
Code, Create, Conquer
Smart Tech, Brighter Tomorrow
Innovation At Speed
Data Drives Dreams
Technology With Purpose
Brick & Mortar Slogan Ideas
Comfort Meets Style
Fresh Daily, Made Local
Taste Worth Traveling For
Crafted With Care
Your Neighborhood Haven
Quality Since Day One
Handpicked Just For You
Local Heart, Global Style
Where Stories Begin
Tradition Meets Tomorrow
Simply Better Shopping
Real Food, Real People
Memories Made Here
Small Shop, Big Heart
Local Love Daily
Online Business Slogan Ideas
Today's Commerce Tomorrow
Always On, Always Here
Your Online Advantage
Digital Excellence Simplified
Web-Powered Success
Beyond the Browser
Digital Done Right
Online Solutions That Work
Virtual Value, Real Results
Digital Gold Standard
Online Innovation Delivered
Click Once, Save Always
Web Worth Bookmarking
Your Digital Edge
Seamless By Design
Most slogans are forgettable. But get these 3 things right and yours will shine...
Get these things right and you've got a slogan that will grow your brand!
1. Memorable
Short. Catchy. Repeatable. These are the things that make a slogan great. Be creative and focus on memorability.
2. Value Proposition
KFC's "Finger Lickin' Good" makes a promise. Any good slogan does. Include a value proposition within your slogan.
3. Personality
Your brand has a personality. The slogan helps. Fun and playful. Or timeless and serious. Whatever you choose, make sure it actually fits.
Ready for the ultimate digital business?
If you're building a digital business, start here. A platform that can build incredible memberships, courses, virtual events, or premium content. And it grows with you.
With a Mighty Network, you could have your digital business up and running in the next 10 minutes. And it grows under YOUR brand and YOUR slogan.
Here are some of the things you can sell with a Mighty Network:
Prerecorded Courses
Memberships
Livestreams w/ Chat
Live (Cohort) Courses
Premium Member Spaces
1-time or Recurring Events
Digital Downloads
Premium Content
Masterminds
Coaching