Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?

Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose

By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’re in!

👇👇👇

Go to the Masterclass

The link is also in your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Features

FEATURES

Courses

Premium learning experiences

Events

Create moments that matter

Members

Profiles built for connection

Chat

Interactions on every level

Feed

Endless engagement on tap

Livestreaming

No-stress streaming, anytime

Payments & Affiliates

Quick setup, flexible options

Automations

Put growth on autopilot

Embeds

2,000+ options available

People Magic AI

The only AI designed to create member connections

Integrations

Easy connections with your existing tech stack

Analytics

Meaningful insights to help you grow your community

View All Features

GET STARTED

move-to-mighty

High churn? Low engagement? It's time to move to Mighty

Learn More
get-branded-apps

Get your own branded apps on Mighty Pro

Learn More
View Plans
Reviews
Branded AppsServicesPricing
Start Free TrialLog In

AI Slogan Generator

Ready for a slogan that fits your business? This generator is powered by Mighty Co-Host™ and can create endless suggestions.

Let's create some magical slogans for your brand. It all starts with a few ideas. Gives us some words to describe what you do. We'll go from there.

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.

How to choose a great slogan

A great slogan grows to be a part of your brand. Here are some of the things to think about.

  • Does it fit your brand?

  • Is it catchy?

  • Is it original and memorable?

  • Does it hint at what you do?

  • Does it clash with existing slogans, brands, or trademarks?

  • Are you willing to keep it for a while?

Shopify Store Generator Image

60 Slogan Ideas

Here are some cool slogan ideas. Remember, always check if a slogan is available (and not trademarked) before you use it. You can generate new ones above.

Wellness Slogan Ideas

  • Life Simplified, Dreams Amplified

  • Create More, Own Less

  • Design Your Freedom

  • Live Light, Dream Big

  • Your Life, Your Rules

  • Build Once, Profit Always

  • Work Smarter, Live Richer

  • Freedom Through Smart Design

  • Less Hustle, More Flow

  • Impact Without Chains

  • Master Your Minutes

  • Growth Without Boundaries

  • Live Rich, Work Light

  • Purpose Meets Profit

  • Build Small, Live Large

Tech Slogan Ideas

  • Code That Changes Everything

  • Beyond Binary

  • Innovation Never Sleeps

  • Complexity Made Simple

  • Power Through Intelligence

  • Future First

  • Think Smart, Build Better

  • Digital Dreams Delivered

  • Tech That Transforms

  • Solutions Without Limits

  • Code, Create, Conquer

  • Smart Tech, Brighter Tomorrow

  • Innovation At Speed

  • Data Drives Dreams

  • Technology With Purpose

Brick & Mortar Slogan Ideas

  • Comfort Meets Style

  • Fresh Daily, Made Local

  • Taste Worth Traveling For

  • Crafted With Care

  • Your Neighborhood Haven

  • Quality Since Day One

  • Handpicked Just For You

  • Local Heart, Global Style

  • Where Stories Begin

  • Tradition Meets Tomorrow

  • Simply Better Shopping

  • Real Food, Real People

  • Memories Made Here

  • Small Shop, Big Heart

  • Local Love Daily

Online Business Slogan Ideas

  • Today's Commerce Tomorrow

  • Always On, Always Here

  • Your Online Advantage

  • Digital Excellence Simplified

  • Web-Powered Success

  • Beyond the Browser

  • Digital Done Right

  • Online Solutions That Work

  • Virtual Value, Real Results

  • Digital Gold Standard

  • Online Innovation Delivered

  • Click Once, Save Always

  • Web Worth Bookmarking

  • Your Digital Edge

  • Seamless By Design

Wellness Slogan Ideas

  • Life Simplified, Dreams Amplified

  • Create More, Own Less

  • Design Your Freedom

  • Live Light, Dream Big

  • Your Life, Your Rules

  • Build Once, Profit Always

  • Work Smarter, Live Richer

  • Freedom Through Smart Design

  • Less Hustle, More Flow

  • Impact Without Chains

  • Master Your Minutes

  • Growth Without Boundaries

  • Live Rich, Work Light

  • Purpose Meets Profit

  • Build Small, Live Large

Tech Slogan Ideas

  • Code That Changes Everything

  • Beyond Binary

  • Innovation Never Sleeps

  • Complexity Made Simple

  • Power Through Intelligence

  • Future First

  • Think Smart, Build Better

  • Digital Dreams Delivered

  • Tech That Transforms

  • Solutions Without Limits

  • Code, Create, Conquer

  • Smart Tech, Brighter Tomorrow

  • Innovation At Speed

  • Data Drives Dreams

  • Technology With Purpose

Brick & Mortar Slogan Ideas

  • Comfort Meets Style

  • Fresh Daily, Made Local

  • Taste Worth Traveling For

  • Crafted With Care

  • Your Neighborhood Haven

  • Quality Since Day One

  • Handpicked Just For You

  • Local Heart, Global Style

  • Where Stories Begin

  • Tradition Meets Tomorrow

  • Simply Better Shopping

  • Real Food, Real People

  • Memories Made Here

  • Small Shop, Big Heart

  • Local Love Daily

Online Business Slogan Ideas

  • Today's Commerce Tomorrow

  • Always On, Always Here

  • Your Online Advantage

  • Digital Excellence Simplified

  • Web-Powered Success

  • Beyond the Browser

  • Digital Done Right

  • Online Solutions That Work

  • Virtual Value, Real Results

  • Digital Gold Standard

  • Online Innovation Delivered

  • Click Once, Save Always

  • Web Worth Bookmarking

  • Your Digital Edge

  • Seamless By Design

Most slogans are forgettable. But get these 3 things right and yours will shine...

Get these things right and you've got a slogan that will grow your brand!

1. Memorable

Short. Catchy. Repeatable. These are the things that make a slogan great. Be creative and focus on memorability.

2. Value Proposition

KFC's "Finger Lickin' Good" makes a promise. Any good slogan does. Include a value proposition within your slogan.

3. Personality

Your brand has a personality. The slogan helps. Fun and playful. Or timeless and serious. Whatever you choose, make sure it actually fits.

Ready for the ultimate digital business?

If you're building a digital business, start here. A platform that can build incredible memberships, courses, virtual events, or premium content. And it grows with you.


With a Mighty Network, you could have your digital business up and running in the next 10 minutes. And it grows under YOUR brand and YOUR slogan.


Here are some of the things you can sell with a Mighty Network:

Prerecorded Courses

Memberships

Livestreams w/ Chat

Live (Cohort) Courses

Premium Member Spaces

1-time or Recurring Events

Digital Downloads

Premium Content

Masterminds

Coaching

Product Showcase: Artist Name Generator

All this happens on G2's top-rated community engine!

Start Your Free Trial