What makes Mighty different?

The most $1M+ communities

We use our data, expertise, and vision to turn the art of community into a science. Everything we learn? We pass it right onto you through our software, stories, and step-by-step masterclass.

Creative Boom

Write Hearted

Modern Metal Academy

Do the math on Mighty

$1M? Really?

It’s closer than you think. The average membership on Mighty charges $48/month. That means a big business can start with a small email list, existing membership—or even the contacts in your phone.

Members

$

Per Month

$

One-time Fee

$107,600

Annual Revenue

The oldest hot new thing in the world

People magic is powerful

We help your members meet and connect. The concept is ancient, but the technology is advanced. The results speak for themselves.

Profiles that look so good we should be a dating app

Your members bring their wins, struggles, experiences and goals. We help you spotlight and celebrate it all.

Introductions and icebreakers without awkwardness

Every member sees the community through their own unique lens—who’s like me? Who should I meet? How can I break the ice?

Thoughtful features, done just right? Change can be fun

Moving to Mighty unlocks a playground, not just a platform.

Automations

Sure, they help you save time. You can also shower members with confetti, unlock secret rewards, and dole out custom badges.

Streaks

Who’s on 🔥? Your members. Keeping a streak is a small but mighty incentive that keeps them coming back and hitting milestones.

AI Cohost

Meet your new sidekick. It’s been trained on all things Mighty and community strategy and is at your fingertips as you build.

2,000+ Embeds

Got a podcast? Pop it in. Make a member map? Show it off. AI clone? They can hang. Your Mighty Network can hold your entire digital world.

Points & Recognitions

Give your members points. They spend them by recognizing other members for being awesome. Community’s a game, and everyone wins.

Badges

Joined the community? You get a badge. Posted 20 times? You get a badge. Crushed that course? You get a badge. Everybody gets a badge!

We don’t just have customers. We have believers.

When it comes to the world’s most original and interesting thinkers, Mighty is the first and final word on community.

Nothing has been as easy as Mighty—we love it

Marie Forleo

Nothing has been as easy as Mighty—we love it

Marie Forleo

Highly, highly, highly recommend

Jefferson Fisher

It was an instant YES

Seth Godin

We’re at $50M

Tiffany Aliche

I’m pumped for this community

Dan Martell

We crossed 7-figures in recurring revenue

Ashley Fox

Gina is SO good at teaching all of this

Nathan Barry

I keep raising the price because the value goes UP

Luvvie Ajayi Jones

I’m really excited to keep building on Mighty

Melissa Urban

We have a 90% retention rate, 65% of our members are annual members, and from one course alone in our app, we’ve generated over six figures.

Avatar

Ashley Fox

CEO, Empify