Create a community people love
Wake up to the possibilities of more energy, growth, and connections. Your future is here—and it’s bright. 😎
Welcome
Members
Activity Feed
Chat
Courses
Events
Livestreaming
Payments
What makes Mighty different?
The most $1M+ communities
We use our data, expertise, and vision to turn the art of community into a science. Everything we learn? We pass it right onto you through our software, stories, and step-by-step masterclass.
Do the math on Mighty
$1M? Really?
It’s closer than you think. The average membership on Mighty charges $48/month. That means a big business can start with a small email list, existing membership—or even the contacts in your phone.
The oldest hot new thing in the world
People magic is powerful
We help your members meet and connect. The concept is ancient, but the technology is advanced. The results speak for themselves.
Profiles that look so good we should be a dating app
Your members bring their wins, struggles, experiences and goals. We help you spotlight and celebrate it all.
Introductions and icebreakers without awkwardness
Every member sees the community through their own unique lens—who’s like me? Who should I meet? How can I break the ice?
Thoughtful features, done just right? Change can be fun
Moving to Mighty unlocks a playground, not just a platform.
Automations
Sure, they help you save time. You can also shower members with confetti, unlock secret rewards, and dole out custom badges.
Streaks
Who’s on 🔥? Your members. Keeping a streak is a small but mighty incentive that keeps them coming back and hitting milestones.
AI Cohost
Meet your new sidekick. It’s been trained on all things Mighty and community strategy and is at your fingertips as you build.
2,000+ Embeds
Got a podcast? Pop it in. Make a member map? Show it off. AI clone? They can hang. Your Mighty Network can hold your entire digital world.
Points & Recognitions
Give your members points. They spend them by recognizing other members for being awesome. Community’s a game, and everyone wins.
Badges
Joined the community? You get a badge. Posted 20 times? You get a badge. Crushed that course? You get a badge. Everybody gets a badge!
We don’t just have customers. We have believers.
When it comes to the world’s most original and interesting thinkers, Mighty is the first and final word on community.
Nothing has been as easy as Mighty—we love it
Marie Forleo
Nothing has been as easy as Mighty—we love it
Marie Forleo
Highly, highly, highly recommend
Jefferson Fisher
It was an instant YES
Seth Godin
We’re at $50M
Tiffany Aliche
I’m pumped for this community
Dan Martell
We crossed 7-figures in recurring revenue
Ashley Fox
Gina is SO good at teaching all of this
Nathan Barry
I keep raising the price because the value goes UP
Luvvie Ajayi Jones
I’m really excited to keep building on Mighty
Melissa Urban