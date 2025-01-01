Your newsletter needs a next step

Give your audience a home with community, courses, and events. Mighty makes it easy—we’re the only community platform with a native Kit integration.

Seamlessly sync with Kit

You can sync your members and tags to Kit and pull in content and member profiles from your Mighty Network into your emails.

Your idea deserves more than an inbox

Events, courses, challenges, group chats—matching tattoos? Some wild and wonderful things can happen when you turn your subscribers into members.

What’s 300% more profitable (and 100% more fun)?

$48/month is the average price of a membership on Mighty, compared to $11/month for a paid newsletter.

Same audience. Bigger impact. Better vibes.

It’s fun and fast to test the waters

Just tell us a bit about your subscribers and we’ll help build out the basics for you.

From there, you can customize it and plug in your Kit account. No custom code or developer required.

