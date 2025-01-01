Embeds

Bring your favorite tools to the party

If it’s on the internet, it probably works with Mighty. Easily add forms, surveys, slideshows, scheduling, your AI clone...and more.

URLs or code snippets

No APIs needed—just copy and paste

Available across your community

Use them in courses, posts & pages

Full functionality on web and mobile

Seamlessly connect the tools you need

Integration

Mighty plays well with others

No need to scrap the things that work well for you. Plug-and-play integrations allow you to focus less on getting set up (and more on what lights you up).

Native Zoom

Generate links for events in seconds

With Mighty, you can go live in seconds with built-in livestreaming, but you can also easily connect Zoom.

Launch meetings and go live as you wish

Connect Zoom and create links instantly

A built-in connection makes it simple & intuitive

Native Zoom
Keep outreach on target, always

With Mighty’s exclusive Kit integration, you can make sure your community and your communication are perfectly aligned.

Automatically sync members

Bright Mighty content modules right into your Kit editor

Use tags to automatically segment members for specific outreach and promotions

Connect Kit

Zapier

Automate any way you like

Build on native automations with Mighty’s Zapier integration for limitless combinations of triggers and actions.

Expanding library of Zapier triggers and actions

Assists for content creation

Simple connections to make managing network and Space membership a snap

Zapier
Tracking Codes

Add snippets from your favorite services

Simple, streamlined connections give you the freedom to keep an eye on all the insights that matter to you.

Support for Google Analytics

Meta Pixel

TikTok Pixel

Tracking Codes

