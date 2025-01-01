Get certified
Become a Mighty Certified Expert
Building communities is the business of the future.
This comprehensive, in-person certification program is your chance to build practical skills and master the art and science of Community Design™.
Live Training Event
Flexible Training Opportunities
We host our live, in-person training a few times a year. (Our first event was June 4-5 in Minneapolis.)
Apply today to get on the list for the next opportunity.
Master advanced platform features and optimization strategies
Learn proven community-building frameworks
Network with fellow professionals and the Mighty Networks team
Complete your certification requirements in person
Learn how to launch or grow your consulting business
Your Expert Instructors
Learn from the team behind the most $1M+ communities
Gina Bianchini
Mighty Founder & CEO
Darrell Vesterfelt
Mighty Growth VP
Toper Ravadilla
Mighty Senior Community Strategist
Christie Van Tol
Mighty Senior Community Strategist
Jane Stecyk
Mighty Marketing VP
Brady Brophy-Hilton
Mighty Product Expert
Your Certification Journey
Your path to becoming a Mighty Certified Expert includes comprehensive digital and in-person training designed to give you both deep platform expertise and proven business strategies as well as ongoing access to an ongoing community of other experts.
Mighty Platform Mastery
Before we meet live, you’ll get to know the platform inside out.
Digital Product Training
Get started with our A to Z Product Course, delivered digitally and asynchronously. You’ll complete some quizzes to test your knowledge.
Start Capstone Project
Once you complete the training, you’ll start your capstone project to put your new knowledge and skills into practice.
Meet Other Experts
Meet with other experts inside the Expert Community and get to know your cohort before in-person training.
In-Person Training Curriculum
Together, we’ll workshop advanced community-building and business strategies.
People Magic Profit LIVE & In-Person
Learn the proven frameworks for building engaging, profitable communities that keep members coming back. You’ll master the psychology of community engagement and discover how to create sustainable revenue models.
Community Basics Workshop
Learn how to use Mighty’s AI tools and others to tap into 24/7 community design and strategy help that allows you to nail the four principles of a killer community every time.
$1M+ Community Breakdowns
Go behind the scenes on some of our most successful communities and learn how we set them up and optimized them.
Mighty Roadmap Preview
Leave with a vision for what’s to come on Mighty and confidence that your clients will have an incredible platform today—and tomorrow.
After you’re certified
The support and opportunities roll on, long after your initial training.
Networking & Priority Support
You’ll have access to a secret group in Mighty Community only for our Mighty Certified professionals. This is where you can stay up to date, share wins and challenges, and beta test new features.
Be Featured as an Expert
We’ll highlight your expertise and background on our Mighty Certified experts webpage—so people can easily find you. We’ll also send referrals your way.
Affiliate Opportunities
You’ll get an affiliate link and the chance to earn commission on new Mighty Network Hosts you bring to our platform, events, and trainings.
Who should apply?
Turn your expertise into a thriving consulting business helping others build $1M+ communities on Mighty.
Experienced professionals with a proven track record in community building, digital marketing, or online business.
Passionate advocates who believe communities are the business of the future (and want to help others build theirs!)
Dedicated individuals who are ready to show up in-person to learn advanced techniques and network with us.
Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?
Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.
Frequently asked questions
What is the cost of becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?
Can I get rewarded for referring customers to Mighty as an Expert?
What other resources are available to me as a Mighty Certified Expert?
I work for an agency that has several team members. Can our agency become certified or does each team member need to go through the training?
What if I'm not accepted?
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.