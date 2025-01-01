Senior Software Engineer, Full-Stack

Build the future of community and AI-powered software at scale.





About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Role

We’re looking for a full-stack engineer who thrives on fast iteration, real-world impact, and collaborative problem-solving. At Mighty Networks, you’ll work across the stack—from architecting backend systems to crafting intuitive user experiences—on a product powering millions of members and thousands of communities.

You’ll be part of a small, tight-knit team that values experimentation over perfection, rapid learning over theory, and teamwork over flying solo. We’re building faster and smarter by putting AI tools directly into our development workflow, and we want engineers excited to build faster, smarter, and better because of it.

What You’ll Do

Own full features—definition, design, development, and deployment

Prototype fast and learn through doing (OODA loop is how we roll)

Architect, evolve, and support core infrastructure across the frontend and backend

Debug, test your own code to deploy rapidly and safely

Use AI tools to supercharge your productivity and explore new technical possibilities

Mentor teammates and strengthen our collaborative engineering culture

Collaborate cross-functionally to turn business problems into elegant tech solutions

Drive simplicity, clarity, and speed in all your builds

Participate in incident response to minimize customer impact and to address root causes





What We’re Looking For

3+ years of full-stack development experience (Ruby on Rails preferred)

Proven work across both backend systems and modern JS frontends (React, MUI, etc.)

Experience designing and developing REST APIs

Curiosity and the desire to share what you learn with others

Experience working with database such as PostgreSQL and Elasticsearch

Experience with AI-assisted development workflows

Clear communicator and team-oriented mindset—no lone wolves

Obsessed with learning, iteration, and making things better fast

Bonus: excited to try your hands at crossing platform boundaries

Bonus: AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Backbone.js, Marionette.js,

Bonus: Growth Team Experience





Who You Are

You move fast, think big, and thrive on getting things done

You learn by building and stay energized in fast-moving environments

You believe in the power of teams and the magic of real-time collaboration

You’re excited to explore what’s possible when AI becomes part of your engineering toolkit

You don’t let yourself get blocked

You contribute ideas and opinions freely



Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $70,000–$120,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.