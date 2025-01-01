Senior Software Engineer, Full-Stack
Build the future of community and AI-powered software at scale.
About Mighty Networks
Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.
Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.
The Role
We’re looking for a full-stack engineer who thrives on fast iteration, real-world impact, and collaborative problem-solving. At Mighty Networks, you’ll work across the stack—from architecting backend systems to crafting intuitive user experiences—on a product powering millions of members and thousands of communities.
You’ll be part of a small, tight-knit team that values experimentation over perfection, rapid learning over theory, and teamwork over flying solo. We’re building faster and smarter by putting AI tools directly into our development workflow, and we want engineers excited to build faster, smarter, and better because of it.
What You’ll Do
- Own full features—definition, design, development, and deployment
- Prototype fast and learn through doing (OODA loop is how we roll)
- Architect, evolve, and support core infrastructure across the frontend and backend
- Debug, test your own code to deploy rapidly and safely
- Use AI tools to supercharge your productivity and explore new technical possibilities
- Mentor teammates and strengthen our collaborative engineering culture
- Collaborate cross-functionally to turn business problems into elegant tech solutions
- Drive simplicity, clarity, and speed in all your builds
- Participate in incident response to minimize customer impact and to address root causes
What We’re Looking For
- 3+ years of full-stack development experience (Ruby on Rails preferred)
- Proven work across both backend systems and modern JS frontends (React, MUI, etc.)
- Experience designing and developing REST APIs
- Curiosity and the desire to share what you learn with others
- Experience working with database such as PostgreSQL and Elasticsearch
- Experience with AI-assisted development workflows
- Clear communicator and team-oriented mindset—no lone wolves
- Obsessed with learning, iteration, and making things better fast
- Bonus: excited to try your hands at crossing platform boundaries
- Bonus: AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Backbone.js, Marionette.js,
- Bonus: Growth Team Experience
Who You Are
- You move fast, think big, and thrive on getting things done
- You learn by building and stay energized in fast-moving environments
- You believe in the power of teams and the magic of real-time collaboration
- You’re excited to explore what’s possible when AI becomes part of your engineering toolkit
- You don’t let yourself get blocked
- You contribute ideas and opinions freely
Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $70,000–$120,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.
