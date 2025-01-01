About Us

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Role

We’re looking for an Email Marketing Associate to support our email marketing operations in HubSpot and Kit.

This role is hands-on and execution-focused, with a strong emphasis on building emails, performing QA, supporting segmentation and workflows, and helping maintain consistent reporting. You’ll work closely with our Marketing team to ensure our email campaigns are well-built, properly segmented, tested, and performing as expected.

This is a great role for someone who wants to grow into a career in CRM, lifecycle marketing, and marketing operations — and who is driven to build confidently, flag issues early, and improve how we operate over time.

You’ll work closely with our Email Operations Associate, who will provide mentorship, review, and strategic direction as you ramp.

Key Responsibilities

Build marketing emails in HubSpot and Kit using existing drag-and-drop templates and brand guidelines

Perform thorough QA for emails before sending (links, formatting, personalization, segmentation logic, responsiveness)

Set up and maintain Segmentations to ensure the right audience receives the right message

Edit and maintain existing Workflows and Campaigns

Build basic workflows from scratch when needed (with guidance and review as you ramp)

Support email calendar execution and campaign operations across multiple sends per week

Assist with campaign performance reporting (opens, clicks, conversions) and help identify trends or anomalies

Document repeatable processes and contribute to improving email operations over time

What You Bring to the Table

1–2 years of experience in email marketing, CRM, marketing operations, or a related role

Hands-on experience with HubSpot (emails, segments, workflows); HubSpot experience is required

Strong attention to detail, especially in QA and campaign setup

Solid understanding of segmentation basics, filters, and audience logic

Strong written and spoken English

Organized, reliable, and comfortable working remotely

A growth mindset: you’re excited to learn, take feedback, and expand your scope over time

You’re a team player who thrives in a collaborative environment and communicates clearly

Nice to Have

Familiarity with A/B testing for emails

Basic understanding of CRM concepts (lifecycle stages, properties, re-enrollment)

Experience working with remote or international teams

Basic copywriting knowledge (helpful for small edits, QA, and spotting issues — not required)

What We Offer