About Us

Mighty Networks is the community platform that gets results, with over $500M earned by Hosts in 2025. It helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

The Role

As the Email Copywriter you’ll work with our VP of Marketing to draft and edit all marketing emails for the Mighty brand. You’ll be focused on getting leads to start free trials or book a call, getting free trialers to convert, and onboarding and upselling our existing Hosts. You’ll stay true to our brand voice and tone but be obsessive about experimenting and optimizing our email metrics.

You'll report to our VP of Marketing and work closely with our Email Ops Associate and Project Manager. You’ll also collaborate with the rest of the marketing team on product releases, events, and other things we’ll want to promote via email.

Key Responsibilities

Write and edit marketing emails, including but not limited to: Our weekly product update email Our free trial series Our new Host onboarding series Our bi-weekly community updates Monthly promotions Event announcements and reminders

QA emails after the ops team has built them

Evolve our evergreen email drips based on new information, product drops, positioning—you’ll know exactly where in the customer journey new information should go, and work to get things updated.

Work with our Email Ops team to report out on what’s working and what’s not in our email channel.

Follow our project processes to ensure smooth hand-offs and that deadlines are met.

Understand the Mighty Networks product, our upcoming releases, and overall positioning so that you can translate it into our email copy.

What You Bring to the Table

Experience writing high-converting emails that get a prospect or customer to take action, with samples you can share and the metrics associated with them. BONUS: Experience with milestone-based and product-triggered emails. You understand how behavioral triggers, sequencing, and timing can work with your copy to product fantastic results.

A drive to move and learn quickly and do the best work of your career.

Exceptional English copywriting skills. Your writing is clear, compelling, and able to fit our brand voice and tone. BONUS: Fluent in Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Dutch, or Spanish.

You’re comfortable using AI to write first drafts, come up with hooks, or brainstorm ideas. You don’t rely on AI copy generation for the final product.

Proficiency in Figma so that you can edit templates—we don’t expect you to be a designer but you must be able to input copy, at a minimum, directly into our email templates.

Curiosity about what’s working and how to improve upon it. You should be excited to experiment and try new things, not just follow a playbook.

Familiarity with Hubspot. This is our email service provider.

Experience with online communities, courses, or event platforms. BONUS: You have direct experience with Mighty Networks, as a Host or a member.

The ability to context switch and work in a rapid-fire environment. Being in multiple Slack channels and tracking product releases, campaign launches, and shifting priorities in a week doesn’t phase you.

A collaborative spirit. You love working cross-functionally.

What We Offer