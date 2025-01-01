About Us

Mighty Networks is the community platform that gets results, with over $500M earned by Hosts in 2025. It helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

The Role

Note: This is a 6-month contract with the potential to extend.

As a Product Designer at Mighty Networks, you’ll shape the experiences that power millions of community members and creators around the world. In this role, you will focus specifically on designing an Applied AI app — helping define how AI meaningfully enhances the user experience.

You’ll work at the intersection of product strategy, user research, AI capabilities, and visual design—transforming complex systems into intuitive, human-centered experiences. This role is ideal for a designer who thrives in fast-moving environments, takes ownership, and is deeply curious about how AI can reshape the way users interact with products.

We’re looking for someone who is genuinely passionate about AI — not just as a feature, but as a fundamental shift in how software behaves, guides, and supports users.

What You’ll Do

Design end-to-end product experiences—from early concepts and AI-assisted user flows to polished UI and interaction details.

Define intuitive ways for users to interact with AI-driven functionality, ensuring clarity, trust, and control.

Collaborate closely with Product and Engineering to shape AI-powered solutions from concept to launch.

Translate user needs, business goals, AI capabilities, and technical constraints into intuitive, scalable designs.

Prototype, test, and iterate quickly based on user feedback, experimentation, and data insights.

Contribute to and evolve Mighty Networks’ design system to support emerging AI interaction patterns while ensuring consistency and quality across the platform.

Advocate for the user while balancing speed, experimentation, and long-term product vision in an AI-driven environment.

What You Offer

3+ years of experience designing digital products, ideally in SaaS or consumer-facing platforms.

Experience designing AI-assisted, generative, or automation-driven features — or a strong demonstrated interest in doing so.

A strong portfolio demonstrating thoughtful UX, visual polish, and complex problem-solving skills.

An understanding of how AI systems influence user behavior, trust, and decision-making.

Experience working collaboratively with cross-functional teams in agile product environments.

Fluency in modern design tools (e.g., Figma) and prototyping workflows.

A user-first mindset with the ability to think strategically about how AI changes product experiences.

Comfort giving and receiving feedback, iterating quickly, and owning decisions.

What We Offer