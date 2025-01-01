Try our Business Plan for free for 14 days
Getting started is fast (and even fun) with AI. Just tell us who you’re bringing together and we’ll get you started with branding, a landing page, and your first spaces.
UNLIMITED
Members
Spaces
Admins & Mods
UNIQUE TO MIGHTY
People magic AI
Multiple features per space
Get started <60 seconds
Create a Community
Starts at
$49
Free
for 14 days
You’ll be able to add content and events, create courses or challenges, set up payments, add branding, invite members, and more.
We have a checklist and a friendly AI cohost that will guide you through step by step.
No credit card required
UNLIMITED SPACES
UNLIMITED SPACES
UNLIMITED MEMBERS
UNLIMITED HOSTS
UNLIMITED ADMINS
UNLIMITED SPACES
UNLIMITED MEMBERS
UNLIMITED HOSTS
UNLIMITED ADMINS
UNLIMITED SPACES
UNLIMITED MEMBERS
UNLIMITED HOSTS
UNLIMITED ADMINS
UNLIMITED SPACES
UNLIMITED MEMBERS
UNLIMITED HOSTS
UNLIMITED ADMINS
Pricing
Compare Plans
You don’t have to figure it out alone. Pick a path and we’ll help you walk it. Bonus? No add-ons that add up as you grow.
The Courses Plan
$109
per month
Start a community or move one over from a social media group or a chat app.
KEY FEATURES
Courses & Challenges
Gamification
Chat, Feed, & Events
Basic Automations
Your Free Trial
The Business Plan
$189
per month
Integrate easily with other tools and support your growth with automatic polls & questions and other extras.
KEY FEATURES
10 Custom Fields
Intermediate Automations
The Growth Plan
$360
per month
Grow your revenue with dedicated services and support and our most advanced automations.
KEY FEATURES
More Livestream Hosts
Advanced Automations
30 Custom Fields
Branded Apps
Mighty Pro
Request Pricing
Create a premium experience with your own custom branded apps and setup and strategy services.
KEY FEATURES
Custom Branded Apps
Advanced Data Reports
Unlimited Custom Fields
Which plan is right for you?
Features
Courses
Business
Growth
Mighty Pro
Branding & Experience
Custom Branded App on iOS & Android
-
-
-
Branded Push & Email Notifications
-
-
-
Customizable Landing Pages
COMING SOON
1
1
3
10
Services & Support
Chat Support in-product
AI Cohost in-product
VIP Customer Group in Mighty Community
Regular New Feature Trainings & Workshops
Exclusive Community & Growth Resources
-
-
Kickoff Call
-
-
-
Community Design Plan
-
-
-
Branding & Graphic Design Package
-
-
-
Community & Course Migration
-
-
-
Setup & Implementation
-
-
-
Launch Strategist
-
-
-
Dedicated Customer Success Manager
-
-
-
Monthly Calls with Support Specialist
-
-
-
Product Basics
Hosts & Moderators
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Members
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Spaces
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Dynamic Setup and AI Cohost
Powered by GPT-4o, Cohost helps you create and run the community, courses, and memberships of your dreams.
Charge for Access
Gamification Features
Add Your Logo, Colors, and Brand Banners
Add a Custom Domain
Community & Events
Private Groups & Cohorts
Activity Feeds
Chat Spaces with Threads & Emoji Reactions
Add Photos, GIFs, and Files to Posts
Optional AI "Make it Better" Writing Assistant
Instantly refine posts and event descriptions with smart suggestions.
Private Messaging
Optional AI Conversation Starters
Meaningful connections happen faster with suggestions based on your members' shared interests.
Questions & Polls
Harness the power of Questions & Polls to prompt members to share their stories, ideas, and experiences in one of the most popular community features of a Mighty Network.
Featured Content & Hashtags
Online & In-Person Events
Built-in Member Referral Program
Use the built-in ambassador program to encourage existing members to invite new ones.
People Explorer to Connect Relevant Members
Mighty's exclusive People Explorer makes it endlessly fascinating for members to find others like them. Members instantly feel welcome and always know there's more to explore.
Icebreaker Question
Every Space you build includes a ready-to-go icebreaker question to kick off engagement and get members talking.
Emails & Push Notifications to Members
Welcome & Informational Pages in Spaces
Add a custom welcome or info page in any Space to guide members from day one.
Resource Libraries
Organize videos, guides, and content in an easy-to-access library for members. Beautifully designed, mobile-friendly, and available in any Space.
Automated Questions & Polls via the Infinite Question Engine
No more starting from scratch. The Infinite Question Engine generates the perfect polls and questions, based on a proven formula for driving engagement. Schedule them out in advance to make sure there's always more for members to see and do.
-
Member Video Upload
-
-
Livestreaming
Multiple Onscreen Speakers
Simultaneous Livestreaming Events
Livestreaming Chat
Streaming Hours Per Month
20 Hours
30 Hours
40 Hours
50 Hours
Viewers Per Stream
200 Viewers
500 Viewers
1000 Viewers
3000 Viewers*
Allow Space Hosts and Moderators to Go Live
-
-
*Up to 10,000 viewers available for an additional fee
Courses
On-Demand Courses
Cohort-Based Courses
Live Courses & Challenges
Native Video Upload & Unlimited Course Video
Quizzes & Tests
Sequential, Timed, & Dripped Courses
Automatically Award Badges & Certifications
AI-Powered Instant Course Outline
Transform the seed of an idea into an outline using Mighty's proven SPARK Course™ format and GPT-4.
Embed SCORM-Compliant Content
Deliver interactive lessons, quizzes, and more you've already built—without sending members elsewhere.
Profiles & Gamification
Custom Profile Fields
5
10
30
Unlimited
Display Member Location
AI-Profile Writing Assistant
Takes the guesswork out of writing a profile, so members get set up fast and start connecting right away.
Member Matching with Show Similarities
Like the best party host, the Show Similarities feature instantly highlights what members have in common so conversations and connections happen naturally.
Member Streaks
Keep members coming back with daily streaks. Celebrate consistency with streak milestones that spotlight member progress across your community.
Points & Recognitions
Members earn points by showing up, then use them to recognize others for living up to your community's values.
Leaderboards
COMING SOON
Showcase your most active members with leaderboards that celebrate your members' dedication.
Profile Badges
Payments & Access
Create Multiple Tiers and Offers
Offer Subscription and One-Time Payments
Offer Custom Subscription Intervals
Offer flexible billing options with custom subscription intervals—monthly, weekly, yearly, or anything in between.
Offer Hidden Free Access
Offer Free Trials
Offer Installment Plans
Create Promo Codes
Charge in Hundreds of Different Currencies
Sell Limited Memberships
Charge for Online Courses
Charge for One-Time Events
-
Branded Payments in Your Custom App
-
-
-
Transaction Fees
2%
2%
1%
1%
Admin & Automations
Designate Space Hosts & Moderators
Hosts have full access to all settings, moderators to a more limited set of features. Add as many of each as you need.
Member Management Page
View and manage member access and roles all in one place. Easily sort by activity, tags, and more.
Drafts & Scheduled Posts
Optional Multi-Factor Authentication
Add an extra layer of security with multi-factor authentication, which you can set up or modify in seconds from your admin.
Bulk Member Actions
Segment with Member Tags
Mighty Insights™
An overview of your members and community that tells you what's working and what's not.
Custom Automated Reporting
-
-
-
Total Storage
1 TB
2 TB
3 TB
4 TB
Courses & Gamification Triggers & Actions
Onboarding & Attendance Triggers & Actions
-
Activity & Content Related Triggers & Actions
-
-
Integrations
Embed 2,000+ Apps & Services
Zoom Integration
Google Analytics Integration
Marketing Pixel Tracking
Kit Integration
Mighty is the only community and course platform with a seamless integration to Kits's email and marketing platform.
-
Zapier Integration
-
Affiliate Integrations
-
Optional SSO
Make member sign-in simpler and streamline access by connecting your community to an existing login system.
-
-
Optional Email-White Labeling
Send emails from your own domain for a seamless, branded member experience.
-
-
The Community Plan
Just the basics?
Our starter plan offers the ability to run events and host group chats and activity feeds. It might be a good choice if you’re just moving over a small free Facebook Group or chat app.
$49
per month, billed annually
Start a community or move one over from a social media group or a chat app.
KEY FEATURES
Member Profiles
Streaks
Chat, Feed, & Events
Migration
Want to move to Mighty?
We’ve moved thousands of courses, communities, and challenges just like yours. Let us show you what’s possible on a Mighty Network.
Members
Content
Courses & Challenges
Payments
Frequently Asked Questions
Everything you need to know about the product and billing.
Can I talk to a real person at Mighty Networks?
What do I have access to on a free trial?
How do I set up a Mighty Network?
I’m new to community building–where do I go if I need strategy help?
What can I charge for on Mighty Networks–and how much can I charge?
What kind of people and brands use Mighty Networks?
Getting started is fast and fun with AI
Who are you bringing together? Let’s build their new home together.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.