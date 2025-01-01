We want to unlock a new breed of culture creators and millions of unique, vibrant communities
We’re building a movement designed to change the dominant internet landscape. Because we’re not all meant to live in the same feed. Join us and create culture, not content.
Our Founders
We're ushering in a new era of ownership, independence, and energized communities, courses, and memberships that thrive away from the noise, clutter, and uncertainty of social media. For us, this is an essential mission to replace the dominant internet culture with community and the power to realize our fullest potential.
When you build it right, software feels like magic.
The product and engineering team at Mighty are on a relentless quest to make this magic happen–and bring your community to life.
There’s an art and science to building a community.
Your members need to show up and easily understand how things work. Then, you can take them somewhere new.
In the Press
Sure, Mighty Networks has been featured in the press. But what really matters is you understand how our philosophy and approach translates to strategy, software, and support in growing a community that’s different than anything else in the market.
Our Investors
Mighty Networks is backed by a diverse set of institutional investors, brands, and angel investors, including Owl Ventures, the industry’s most successful education technology venture firm, Ziff Capital Partners, Intel Capital, First Round Capital, Floodgate Partners, Marie Forleo, Reid Hoffman, and Dan Rosensweig.
Be a part of something worth building
We’re not looking for a culture fit, we’re looking for a culture add.
