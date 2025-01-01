Migration

Not all community platforms are equal

We have the before and after stories to prove it.

Moving to a Mighty Network starts with a deep understanding of your business—not shuffling you off to a third party. Then we’ll align on the right next steps to get you launched in no time.

Migration

What can you move to a Mighty Network?

We’ll help you decide which pieces of your business to port over—and where to start fresh.

Members

We’ll create profiles for your members and all they’ll need to do is accept them and set a new password.

Content

We can map your existing structure and content to what’s possible on Mighty and bring it over to your new home.

Courses

Video, text, or audio courses—we’ve migrated them all. You’ll have unlimited course storage on Mighty.

Payments

We can map subscriptions, installments, and one-time purchases exactly. We can also help integrate an external cart tool.

You’re one decision away from a very different business

Mighty Networks is the only platform with people magic. And people magic makes all the difference.

From fragile tech stack to $10M business

From fragile tech stack to $10M business

From dismal retention to $5.5M in revenue

From no engagement to 100% active members

From 80% Member Loss to $398k Launch

How we’ll work together

When you apply for a migration, we ask for some information up front. Why? So that everything from there is customized to your business and goals.

Discovery

Book a call with a team to explore your migration

We’ll share a demo and you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about what’s possible. If you’re interested in your own branded app we’ll even build you a custom prototype.

Timeline + Launch

Timeline + Launch

We’ll craft the easiest, most drama-free migration for you and your members

You say yes—and we get to work. We’ll work backwards from your perfect launch date. You’ll have check ins along the way with our design and launch specialists.

Ongoing Support

We’ll set the stage for new growth

On every Mighty plan you’ll be able to tap into frameworks and insights that will help you level up. On Mighty Pro, you can tap into our membership, exclusive tools and support to help you (re)launch and scale.

We don’t outsource your business to a 3rd party

We have in-house teams, tools, and processes. Here’s how a typical migration unfolds—we’re always happy to do something custom if your business calls for it.

Step 1

We export your content and members—and map your payments

Our fans love the fact that we move content, members, and payments to a new Mighty Network seamlessly by doing the work for you.

Step 2

We design together your optimal set up, structure & business

On Mighty, we start by matching your current configuration. Then, we’ll show you what’s ONLY possible on a Mighty Network and design together an optimal set up with exclusive features.

Step 3

Members claim their profiles

And your members? They’ll have a profile page set up for them that all they have to do is choose their password to claim.

Step 4

We tap a proven playbook to finalize the switch

We’ve moved thousands of courses, communities, and challenges just like yours. We have a proven playbook to get your active paying members to make the switch.

“I wish I’d moved sooner.”

Don’t wait to level up your content, community, and confidence.

What could a Mighty Network mean to your business?

We’ve migrated thousands of members and millions of dollars from these platforms—let us know where you are today and we’ll show you exactly where you can go from here.

Ready to make the move?

Request your migration today.

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

