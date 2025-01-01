Scale Plan

You've proven the model. Now it's time to automate it, grow it, or bring it to Mighty from a platform that's holding you back.

Scale Plan

Designed to do more with less effort

Your Revenue Potential

$12,000

Annual revenue from 25 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

4.6x

Make Back Period

3 months

$

$

offer 2 months free

Membri

Scale Plan

$2,150

/year

Automations, Admin Features, and APIs for scaling

AI Cohost and Community Design™ tuned for scale

2 months free when you buy annually

*Scale Plans generate an average of $12,000/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

How to Scale to $10,000/year and Beyond

Community Design™

The Scale Plan is for people ready to automate what's working. Add a second revenue stream. Or migrate from a platform that's only delivering 20% member-led activity. Our AI Cohost helps you design your next offer and set up the automations to run it.

Automate more of what's working

Add new courses, workshops, or membership levels

Migrate with a playbook built for smooth transitions

Community Design
Member Experience

Serve Multiple Segments with One Platform

Member Experience

On Launch, you focused on your first group of members. On Scale, you can serve more groups simultaneously. Organize landing pages, promotions, and collections for different paths. Offer promo codes and installment payments to bring in more people.

Multi-Feature Spaces for simpler navigation

Plans to organize multiple programs

Promo codes, installments, and promotional banners

Serve Multiple Segments with One Platform

Member Experience

Why Upgrade to Scale

Admin Features

Let's be honest: this is why you're here. Scale unlocks the automations and integrations that make your life easier — Kit, Zapier, Delphi, affiliate programs, and basic APIs to connect your tech stack. When things start cooking with your first 10 members, or when you realize you're doing twice the work on other platforms for half the engagement, Mighty's Scale Plan is the move.

Automations to run your business while you sleep

Integrations with Kit, Zapier, affiliate platforms, and over 2,000+ embeds

Basic API access for CRM integration and custom features

Admin Features

See the complete list of Scale Plan features

See All Features

