About Us

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Role

Mighty Networks offers our platform via five plans. Mighty Pro is our most comprehensive plan that serves some of the biggest creators, entrepreneurs, and brands in the world.

This new role on our Mighty Pro team will oversee ongoing community management for multiple Mighty Pro Hosts at one time.

The community manager will play a critical role in ensuring that each community operates smoothly and continues to grow via valuable, memorable experiences for members.

What You'll Do

Play a key execution role in scaling the extraordinary results for Mighty Pro Hosts and their members today.

Join the onboarding process for new Mighty Pro Hosts, learning their brand voice and audience, and aligning on communication rhythms, content approval workflows, and role expectations before the community goes live.

Set up and manage community, online courses, challenges, and events for Mighty Pro Networks.

Execute monthly themes, a weekly activity calendar, and daily polls and questions designed in partnership with the Mighty Pro team and Host of that Mighty Pro Network.

Create high-quality content at scale — from newsletters and educational resources to member spotlights — adapting each deliverable to reflect the Host’s unique brand voice.

Set up surveys, schedule emails, and implement onboarding sequences that guide new members from their first day in the community.

Welcome new members and reply to member inquiries, both publicly and privately.

Guide members to relevant areas of the community, using automations to streamline navigation and enhance the member experience.

Support live events and challenges by coordinating logistics, publishing promotional materials, and handling real-time moderation, communication, and follow-up recaps.

Monitor analytics and adapt your execution to maintain high engagement, surfacing clear insights and trends.

Provide ongoing communication and reporting to Mighty’s Community Strategists and your set of Mighty Pro Hosts.

What We're Looking For

High curiosity and motivation to learn the cutting edge strategies and features exclusively offered on Mighty Pro.

Proven experience in marketing and content creation, with a track record of crafting compelling narratives that drive engagement and growth.

Experience with the demands and opportunities that come with community management today and excitement over the elements that are changing quickly with new software coming online now.

Strong writing and editing skills, with the ability to adapt tone and style to match different brands and audiences.

Familiarity with email marketing operations—including drafting, scheduling, and sending emails to the right audiences—is an asset, along with the tech savviness to pick up new platforms and tools quickly.

Confidence participating in and occasionally hosting community calls, with the ability to represent a Host's brand and make members feel welcome and engaged.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple Mighty Pro Networks at one time.

Practice with proactive, consistent communication skills and approach to managing relationships with the Mighty Pro Community Strategist and Hosts.

An understanding of analytics and a data-driven approach to measure and improve community health and engagement.

What We Offer

A dynamic, remote-first work culture that values creativity, autonomy, and bold thinking.

Comprehensive benefits, including health, vision, dental, and paid time off.

Clear opportunities for professional growth, including leadership pathways and skill development support.

The chance to shape the future of how communities, creators, and brands thrive online—with the team that’s building what’s next.

If you want to define the future of community management, learn the strategies and software that’s producing more $1M communities today, and help people get results and transformation impossible on their own, we want to talk to you.

Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $40,000 - $60,000 with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.