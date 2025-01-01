About Us

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Role

At Mighty Networks, we believe communities are the next generation of digital business. As a Customer Success Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring our Mighty Pro Hosts achieve outstanding success. You will act as their primary partner, helping them unlock their community’s potential and exceed their goals through proactive engagement, strategic guidance, and ongoing relationship management. The ideal candidate is results-driven, strategic, and committed to ensuring our Hosts see measurable success.

What You'll Do

Serve as the primary relationship owner from the moment a Pro Host signs with Mighty through renewal and beyond, ensuring a seamless and positive experience throughout the customer lifecycle.

Develop and deliver custom quotes for additional services, aligning with Hosts' evolving needs and business objectives.

Partner with Mighty Pro Hosts to increase adoption of key product features that will lead to great engagement and retention within their community.

Map out a compelling success plan for each Mighty Pro Host, aiming to exceed their goals and deliver results beyond their initial expectations.

Proactively anticipate and plan for key moments and milestones in the annual life of a Mighty Pro Host, ensuring timely interventions and support.

Identify and mitigate risks to our long-term relationships with Mighty Pro Hosts, collaborating with cross-functional teams to address challenges promptly.

Creatively generate value by ensuring clear goals, key milestones, frequent check-ins, and Host and member satisfaction—capturing and sharing best practices from across our entire Customer Success function.

Communicate consistently and methodically with Mighty Pro Hosts and internal teams, including leadership, marketing, product, and customer advocacy, to ensure continuous improvement and scalability of Host results.

Own the renewal process from start to finish, proactively engaging Hosts well in advance of their renewal date, addressing concerns, demonstrating ongoing value, and securing long-term commitments.

What We're Looking For

Proven experience in Customer Success, with a track record of delivering exceptional results for clients.

Strong organizational and relationship-building skills, with the ability to manage complex client relationships and navigate challenging conversations effectively.

Experience managing high-value accounts, demonstrating the ability to help successful brands, entrepreneurs, and creators build incredible businesses through the power of community.

A proactive and dynamic approach, thriving in a fast-paced, rapidly growing environment, and constantly seeking ways to enhance impact and value creation.

Curiosity and active listening skills, with a passion for community-powered businesses and a desire to be part of building a new and critical team at a pioneering startup.

Confidence in executive communication, both with high-profile Hosts and internal leaders, ensuring clear and effective dialogue.

A desire to drive innovation, helping creators, entrepreneurs, and brands make the biggest impact in 2025 and beyond.

Ability to implement feedback loops to capture customer insights and inform product development and service enhancements.

An entrepreneurial mindset — you understand what it takes to build something from nothing, which gives you a natural empathy for the creators, entrepreneurs, and brands you'll serve.

A genuine curiosity about AI-driven solutions, consistently exploring how emerging tools can enhance customer outcomes, streamline your own workflows, and unlock new ways for community-powered businesses to grow and thrive.

What We Offer

A dynamic, remote-first work culture that values creativity, autonomy, and bold thinking.

Comprehensive benefits, including health, vision, dental, and paid time off.

Clear opportunities for professional growth, including leadership pathways and skill development support.

The chance to shape the future of how communities, creators, and brands thrive online—with the team that’s building what’s next.

Join us in shaping the future of community-driven digital businesses with Mighty Pro!

Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $70,000–$125,000, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.