About Us

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Role

As a Community Strategist, you’ll work with our premium Mighty Pro customers to help them create deeply engaging community experiences that lead to powerful outcomes.



You will lead workshops, co-create launch strategies, and shape the early member experience for some of the world’s boldest and most influential Hosts. This role is perfect for someone who thrives in both structured systems and creative problem-solving, and is excited to model excellence, mentor peers, and scale success through repeatable frameworks.

What You'll Do

Serve as a strategic partner to new Mighty Pro Hosts during their onboarding phase as they set up their Network in the way that leads to maximum member adoption, engagement, and retention.

Facilitate impactful workshops with Hosts and their teams that establish strong foundations in community design, content cadence, and engagement strategy.

Deliver targeted training on feature utilization, member onboarding flows, and tactical programming to drive adoption, activation, and retention.

Provide creative input and feedback on brand elements like landing pages, welcome experiences, email sequences, and network messaging to ensure a cohesive and compelling member journey.

Own the development and delivery of strategic Community Design Plans—including network architecture, monthly themes, onboarding flows, and launch programming calendars.

Collaborate closely with Launch Specialists and Implementation teams, providing timely information and handling lightweight setup tasks directly where appropriate.

Ensure clarity, consistency, and excellence in the execution of space configuration, access structure, and end-to-end member experience.

Maintain regular updates to internal stakeholders on Host performance, needs, risks, and outcomes—contributing to visibility and cross-functional alignment.

Contribute to shared knowledge across the Customer Success team by capturing and scaling best practices, identifying emerging trends, and improving playbooks.

What We're Looking For

6+ years of client-facing experience, ideally working with strategic accounts or supporting 5–6 figure engagements in a SaaS, media, or creator-focused business.

2+ years experience in a consulting, business coaching, or agency role.

Strategic thinker and tactical executor—you can map out long-term plans, define metrics for success, and follow through on details to deliver.

Deep understanding of community-building and digital member experiences; you’re passionate about helping others create belonging at scale.

Excellent communicator and facilitator, with confidence in guiding executive teams through planning, decision-making, and feedback cycles.

Master of meetings—you show up with a plan, gather input with nuance, read the room, and close with clear decisions and next steps.

Adaptable and proactive, energized by growth and ambiguity, and always seeking ways to streamline and improve.

Highly collaborative and cross-functional, thriving when working across CS, Implementation, Product, and Strategy to elevate outcomes.

Radically curious, with a growth mindset and drive to keep learning about Hosts, their businesses, and how digital communities are evolving.

What We Offer

A dynamic, remote-first work culture that values creativity, autonomy, and bold thinking.

Comprehensive benefits, including health, vision, dental, and generous paid time off.

Clear opportunities for professional growth, including leadership pathways and skill development support.

The chance to shape the future of how communities, creators, and brands thrive online—with the team that’s building what’s next.

Join us in shaping the future of community-driven digital businesses with Mighty Pro!