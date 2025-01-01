Senior Product Manager, Monetization & Payments

About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is a pioneering community platform that's delivered $500M in community earnings to our customers in the past year. Tens of thousands of creators. Including Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo, and Mark Manson. Use Mighty to bring people together, build businesses, and generate real outcomes for their members. We've built a product with engagement rates no one else in our category comes close to matching.

We are now building the infrastructure to dramatically grow on-platform transactions and unlock new revenue for both our Hosts and Mighty. This is a dedicated, high-priority investment. We're looking for a fintech product leader to own it.

Opportunity

You will own the fintech products at Mighty Networks working directly for our cofounder & Chief Product Officer. That means payments, checkout, plans, and transaction revenue. You will lead a dedicated squad focused on growing Gross Transaction Volume across the platform.

You oversee a small squad with product design and engineers, coordinate closely across the marketing and business teams, and work with third party fintech platforms.

Mighty is best in class at connecting members to each other. What we call people magic. The economic layer underneath that — how our customers (who we call Hosts) sell and their members buy — is a huge unlock sitting in front of us.

If you've been looking for a fintech product role where GTV growth is the scoreboard and you have real authority to move it, this is it.

Responsibilities

Grow Gross Transaction Volume. Own the number. Obsess over GTV, paying members, and transaction fees/revenue daily. Build the product strategy and execute the roadmap to grow on-platform revenue.

Iterate the checkout and payments experience. Design and ship new payment, checkout, and plan management features for Hosts and their members. Make buying, subscribing, and upgrading seamless.

Drive on-platform revenue. Own the technical integration and product decisions around our payments infrastructure. Build with a third-party platform and make it feel native.

Simplify plan creation and management for Hosts. Reduce friction in how Hosts build, price, and manage their plans. Every step removed is revenue unlocked.

Lead a dedicated squad. Manage a small, focused team. Set priorities, ship fast, and operate with the intensity the opportunity demands.

International payments (Bonus). If you bring experience with cross-border transactions and international payment methods, even better. We’re growing our international communities and courses rapidly.

What This Role Is Not

This is not a generalist PM role. We are not looking for someone who can do a little of everything. We want deep fintech product experience. You've built payments and checkout features before and you know what good looks like.

This is not a strategy-only role. You will be in the product, in the data, and in the details from day one. You're not writing decks about what someone else should build.

This is not a role that waits to be told what to do. You show up with a point of view, move fast, and operate with the speed and intensity of a startup that's cracking the code on transaction revenue.

Qualifications

You have directly overseen on-platform revenue growth for a product using Stripe, PayPal, or another payments platform.

You have built payment, checkout, and fintech features for merchants, creators, or their subscribers.

You are both technical and financially savvy. GTV, transaction fees, and revenue modeling are native to how you think.

You come from a smaller company, your own startup, or a very entrepreneurial division of a bigger company. You do not bring bureaucracy.

You are a phenomenal communicator with fantastic judgment on fintech product decisions and what's possible.

You can manage a squad independently without heavy oversight. Your references confirm this.

You operate at 2x speed. You match the intensity of the fastest competitors in the market and you thrive on it.

Bonus: You have international payments experience, particularly in markets like Brazil or other high-growth regions.

Location

Remote. We are especially interested in candidates based internationally who bring a global fintech perspective.