About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Role

We’re looking for a sharp, curious Recruiting Coordinator who learns fast and genuinely cares about creating a seamless experience for candidates and employees alike. You don’t need years of recruiting experience—what matters most is that you’re organized, resourceful, and excited to grow into the role. At Mighty Networks, you’ll support hiring across every department—engineering, product, design, marketing, operations, and beyond—while also contributing to the people operations programs that make Mighty a great place to work.

You’ll join a collaborative, high-impact team that values speed, precision, and an employee experience that reflects who we are. We’re building faster and smarter by putting AI tools directly into our workflows, and we want a coordinator who’s excited to leverage those same tools to streamline recruiting, onboarding, and day-to-day people operations.

What You’ll Do

Recruiting

Own interview scheduling and logistics across all open roles—technical and non-technical—ensuring a smooth, timely process from first screen to final round.

Serve as the primary point of contact for candidates throughout the interview process, delivering clear communication and a world-class experience.

Partner with recruiters and hiring managers to keep requisitions on track, flag bottlenecks, and maintain momentum across the hiring pipeline.

Manage and maintain our applicant tracking system (ATS), ensuring data accuracy, pipeline hygiene, and timely updates at every stage.

Coordinate and support interview panels, including preparing interviewers with role-specific information, scorecards, and debrief logistics.

Leverage AI-powered tools and modern recruiting technology to automate scheduling, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiency.

Generate and distribute recruiting reports and dashboards to give hiring teams visibility into pipeline health and key metrics.

Support employer branding efforts by coordinating job postings, managing career page content, and assisting with recruiting events.

People Operations

Coordinate the end-to-end onboarding process for new hires, including offer letter preparation, background checks, equipment provisioning, and Day 1 logistics.

Maintain and update employee records, HR systems, and people data to ensure accuracy and compliance.

Support benefits administration by fielding employee questions, coordinating open enrollment, and liaising with benefits providers.

Assist with offboarding processes, including exit interviews, system access removal, and knowledge transfer coordination.

Help plan and execute employee engagement initiatives such as team events, all-hands meetings, celebrations, and culture programs.

Track and manage people operations workflows including leave requests, employment verifications, and policy acknowledgments.

Contribute to the development and documentation of People Ops policies, handbooks, and internal resources.

Support performance review cycles by coordinating timelines, distributing materials, and tracking completion across teams.

Identify opportunities to improve people processes and bring forward ideas that enhance the overall employee experience.

What We’re Looking For

1+ years of experience in recruiting coordination, people operations, HR, or an administrative role—or a recent graduate with relevant internship experience and a strong desire to build a career in talent and people operations.

Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to juggle multiple calendars, time zones, and competing priorities without dropping the ball.

A fast learner who picks up new tools, systems, and processes quickly and independently.

Strong written and verbal communication skills—you’re clear, professional, and warm in every interaction.

Comfort with technology and an eagerness to adopt AI tools and modern platforms to work smarter and faster.

Sound judgment when handling sensitive information with discretion and confidentiality.

A team-first mindset with the ability to build strong relationships across departments.

Intellectual curiosity—you ask great questions, dig into problems, and are always looking for a better way to do things.

Bonus: Exposure to applicant tracking systems (e.g., Greenhouse, Lever, Ashby) or HRIS platforms.

Bonus: Familiarity with technical roles and terminology (software engineering, product management, design).

Who You Are

You’re smart, curious, and energized by learning new things every day.

You move fast, stay organized, and thrive on keeping things running smoothly.

You treat every candidate and employee interaction as a reflection of the company and take pride in creating a great experience.

You believe in the power of teams and the magic of real-time collaboration.

You’re excited to explore what’s possible when AI becomes part of your recruiting and people ops toolkit.

You don’t let yourself get blocked—you figure it out and find a way forward.

You contribute ideas and opinions freely to make the hiring process and employee experience better for everyone.

What We Offer