About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Opportunity

Mighty Networks is the world's leading platform for creators and brands to build thriving communities with courses, memberships, and live events. As we scale our go-to-market motion, we're looking for a Sales Operations Specialist to power the systems, data, and processes that keep our Sales and Customer Success teams running at their best.

In this role, you'll own the operational engine behind our revenue teams — managing HubSpot, building dashboards, streamlining workflows, and ensuring our contracts and invoicing processes are tight and efficient. You'll work cross-functionally with Sales, Customer Success, and Finance, making an impact that's felt every day across the org.

What You’ll Do

Contract Preparation & Support

Prepare, review, and process contracts, order forms, and renewal agreements for Sales and Customer Success teams

Track contract status through the sales and renewal cycle, coordinating with internal stakeholders as needed

CRM Data Management (HubSpot)

Perform data validation and quality audits within HubSpot across contacts, companies, and deal records

Support internal user training for Sales and Customer Success teams on HubSpot best practices

Dashboard & Reporting

Build and maintain sales and CS dashboards in HubSpot tracking pipeline health, quota attainment, and renewal rates

Respond to data requests from Sales, CS, and leadership with timely and accurate analysis

Conduct sales cycle analyses, win/loss reviews, and rep productivity assessments

Monitor data quality to ensure dashboard accuracy and reliability

Process Improvement

Evaluate current sales and renewal workflows and identify opportunities for automation or standardization

Implement improvements using HubSpot workflows, sequences, and integrations to streamline the sales/renewal cycle

Maintain process documentation, playbooks, and SOPs

Invoicing

Issue and follow up on outstanding invoices via AR management system (Upflow)

Communicate with customers via email on collections and work with Sales/Customer Success to resolve outstanding balances

What We’re Looking For

2–4 years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or a similar role

Solid hands-on experience with HubSpot CRM — data management, workflows, reporting, and sequences

An analytical mindset with experience turning data into clear, actionable insights for stakeholders

Strong attention to detail, particularly when it comes to contracts, data hygiene, and invoicing

A process-oriented approach — you spot inefficiencies and follow through on fixing them

Clear written communication skills, especially in cross-functional settings

Some familiarity with AR or invoicing tools is a plus (we use Upflow)

Comfortable working autonomously in a remote environment with a high degree of ownership

Nice to Have

Experience in a SaaS or tech company supporting a quota-carrying sales team

Familiarity with community platforms, creator economy, or membership-based businesses

Experience with HubSpot integrations (e.g., Zapier, Stripe, or billing tools)

Background in win/loss analysis or sales productivity frameworks

What We Offer