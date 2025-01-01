Sales Operations Specialist
About Mighty Networks
Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.
Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.
The Opportunity
Mighty Networks is the world's leading platform for creators and brands to build thriving communities with courses, memberships, and live events. As we scale our go-to-market motion, we're looking for a Sales Operations Specialist to power the systems, data, and processes that keep our Sales and Customer Success teams running at their best.
In this role, you'll own the operational engine behind our revenue teams — managing HubSpot, building dashboards, streamlining workflows, and ensuring our contracts and invoicing processes are tight and efficient. You'll work cross-functionally with Sales, Customer Success, and Finance, making an impact that's felt every day across the org.
What You’ll Do
Contract Preparation & Support
- Prepare, review, and process contracts, order forms, and renewal agreements for Sales and Customer Success teams
- Track contract status through the sales and renewal cycle, coordinating with internal stakeholders as needed
CRM Data Management (HubSpot)
- Perform data validation and quality audits within HubSpot across contacts, companies, and deal records
- Support internal user training for Sales and Customer Success teams on HubSpot best practices
Dashboard & Reporting
- Build and maintain sales and CS dashboards in HubSpot tracking pipeline health, quota attainment, and renewal rates
- Respond to data requests from Sales, CS, and leadership with timely and accurate analysis
- Conduct sales cycle analyses, win/loss reviews, and rep productivity assessments
- Monitor data quality to ensure dashboard accuracy and reliability
Process Improvement
- Evaluate current sales and renewal workflows and identify opportunities for automation or standardization
- Implement improvements using HubSpot workflows, sequences, and integrations to streamline the sales/renewal cycle
- Maintain process documentation, playbooks, and SOPs
Invoicing
- Issue and follow up on outstanding invoices via AR management system (Upflow)
- Communicate with customers via email on collections and work with Sales/Customer Success to resolve outstanding balances
What We’re Looking For
- 2–4 years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or a similar role
- Solid hands-on experience with HubSpot CRM — data management, workflows, reporting, and sequences
- An analytical mindset with experience turning data into clear, actionable insights for stakeholders
- Strong attention to detail, particularly when it comes to contracts, data hygiene, and invoicing
- A process-oriented approach — you spot inefficiencies and follow through on fixing them
- Clear written communication skills, especially in cross-functional settings
- Some familiarity with AR or invoicing tools is a plus (we use Upflow)
- Comfortable working autonomously in a remote environment with a high degree of ownership
Nice to Have
- Experience in a SaaS or tech company supporting a quota-carrying sales team
- Familiarity with community platforms, creator economy, or membership-based businesses
- Experience with HubSpot integrations (e.g., Zapier, Stripe, or billing tools)
- Background in win/loss analysis or sales productivity frameworks
What We Offer
- A dynamic, remote-first work culture that values creativity, autonomy, and bold thinking.
- Comprehensive benefits, including health, vision, dental, and paid time off.
- Clear opportunities for professional growth, including leadership pathways and skill development support.
- The chance to shape the future of how communities, creators, and brands thrive online—with the team that’s building what’s next.
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