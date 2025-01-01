Senior Product Manager, Growth

About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is a pioneering community platform that’s delivered $500M in community earnings to our customers in the past year. Tens of thousands of creators including Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo, and Dr. Mark Hyman choose Mighty to bring people together with private or paid communities, courses, and events, so that they can generate real outcomes for their members.

Between beautiful, award-winning native mobile apps, a breakthrough formula for community building we call Community Design™, and 84% member-led engagement, Mighty Networks stands apart.

The Opportunity

We have a healthy product-led growth motion that results in sales of platform subscriptions that start at $35/month. We talk about this business interchangeably as our self-serve plans or product-led revenue.

This part of our business is poised for a breakthrough in the next 90 days with the ways that we are radically reducing the work that’s needed to create and grow profitable communities, memberships, and course businesses through, yes, AI as well as additional initiatives designed to increase the success rate of more people starting and joining communities.

With what we’re releasing next, we believe this will impact not just Mighty, but the category as a whole.

Reporting directly to Mighty’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, this entrepreneurial role will be responsible for the continued acceleration of Mighty’s self-service plan growth.

You’ll lead a small, independent squad tasked with ensuring Host success from the start of their free trial through their first 60 days:

Ensuring a magical first experience for our Hosts.

Establishing a Host journey that offers instant value, and wins early and often.

Integrating our unique Mighty AI Cohost as a partner in getting them extraordinary results faster and more easily than any platform’s requirements without it.

Testing and iterating our way to the optimal personalized experiences given their goals.

Sequencing the most valuable notifications and reminders to help more Hosts and their members unlock the power of human community in an age of AI.

Responsibilities

Lead the end-to-end Host experience from Mighty Network creation to Day 60 in all of its possible iterations and flows to unlock extraordinary success for more people.

Drive the pricing, packaging, value, and segmentation of Mighty’s self-service plans.

Manage the priorities and results for a small, independent squad of product designers and engineers to build and deploy product experiences and rapidly iterate on results of testing and experiences.

Like all Mighty Squads, utilize the latest AI tools, workflows, and analytics to deliver exception quality software and build magical experiences for our Hosts.

Qualifications

You have direct experience running a growth squad for consumer or prosumer subscription applications.

You can point to specific outcomes that you led independently and insights you unlocked through rapid testing and iteration.

You can share with us the ways you’ve led teams and worked independently based on mission and mandate, not close management.

You are comfortable working directly with data. You can build your own queries, define your own metrics, and run your own experiments. SQL is a plus.

You think holistically about problems and take full ownership of outcomes. You don’t wait for clean lines between teams to get something done.

You thrive in dynamic, entrepreneurial environments with ambiguity and clear upside for achieving outcomes.

You have outstanding communication skills and prioritize effective cross-functional coordination.

Location

This is a remote role with the option of coming into our small clubhouse in Palo Alto, CA.