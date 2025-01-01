February 2026's fastest-growing communities prove people are amazing.

Money was on everyone’s mind this month—finance communities took 5 of the top 25 spots. Whether you’re seeking debt relief or growing your investments, your money works harder for you when you’re in the right community.

Career communities took 6 spots on the list as people figure out what work looks like for them in 2026.

And if your gym is looking a little less busy? Health and wellness dropped from 9 spots on the list to just 1 as the New Year’s resolution crowd settles down.

Winter’s is in full swing for half the world, which explains the two knitting communities on the list (calling sheep and DOODLES). Stay cozy out there.

