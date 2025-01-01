The Mighty Momentum List

February 2026

February 2026
This isn't a leaderboard, it's a cheat code.

February 2026's fastest-growing communities prove people are amazing.

Money was on everyone’s mind this month—finance communities took 5 of the top 25 spots. Whether you’re seeking debt relief or growing your investments, your money works harder for you when you’re in the right community.

Career communities took 6 spots on the list as people figure out what work looks like for them in 2026.

And if your gym is looking a little less busy? Health and wellness dropped from 9 spots on the list to just 1 as the New Year’s resolution crowd settles down.

Winter’s is in full swing for half the world, which explains the two knitting communities on the list (calling sheep and DOODLES). Stay cozy out there.

Did your Mighty Network make the list? Grab it, share it, and keep your momentum going.

Community

Vertical

Member Growth

Ranking Change MoM

1.

Creative Memories Community logo

Lifestyle & Hobbies

7100%

-

2.

Pro Trader logo

Finance

3000%

-

3.

Wall Street Beauties logo

Finance

778%

-

4.

Freedom Debt Relief logo

Finance

538%

-

5.

calling sheep community logo

Lifestyle & Hobbies

407%

-

