Unsurprisingly, health & wellness communities are off to the races in 2026, taking 9 of the top 25 spots. New year, new you, same reliable trends. But these aren’t your typical fitness communities. Somatic healing, feminist wellness, sound frequency, mythic embodiment...niche health modalities that mainstream medicine doesn’t address are hot.

The other takeaway? Communities related to polyamory and other non-traditional partnerships and proclivities are rising in the ranks. We expect to see continued growth in similar lifestyle communities, especially since they’re a niche that really won’t be well served by AI chatbots (but hey, whatever you’re into).

Did your Mighty Network make the list? Grab it, share it, and keep going.