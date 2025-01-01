We want to unlock a new breed of culture creators and millions of unique, vibrant communities

We’re building a movement designed to change the dominant internet landscape. Because we’re not all meant to live in the same feed. Join us and create culture, not content.

Our Founders

We're ushering in a new era of ownership, independence, and energized communities, courses, and memberships that thrive away from the noise, clutter, and uncertainty of social media. For us, this is an essential mission to replace the dominant internet culture with community and the power to realize our fullest potential.

Gina Bianchini

When you build it right, software feels like magic.

The product and engineering team at Mighty are on a relentless quest to make this magic happen–and bring your community to life.

— Tim Herby

Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder

Tim Ferriss

There’s an art and science to building a community.

Your members need to show up and easily understand how things work. Then, you can take them somewhere new.

— Thomas Aaron

Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder

Thomas Aaron

In the Press

Sure, Mighty Networks has been featured in the press. But what really matters is you understand how our philosophy and approach translates to strategy, software, and support in growing a community that’s different than anything else in the market.

Not Boring Founders: Gina Bianchini

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Move over, Instagram influencers: Welcome to the era of the independent creator

Fast Company

Helping Creators Build Communities

Invest Like the Best with Patrick O’Shaughnessy

Gina Bianchini On Selling Her Business For $150 Million And Raising $50 Million

DealMakers with Alejandro Cremades

Is What You're Creating a Podcast... or Something Bigger?

SuperCasters with Jennifer Tribe

Unlock your Goals with Community

Spartan Up with Joe De Sena

The Creator Middle Class & The Passion Economy

From 1 to 100 with Heather Ramirez

Powering the business of community with Mighty Networks

Creative Elements with Jay Clouse

Mighty Networks raises $50M to build a creator economy for the masses

TechCrunch

Building a System to Support the Growing 'Content Economy'

Bloomberg Technology

Creating Connections By Building Communities

The Casted Podcast with Lindsay Tjepkema

Facebook alternative Mighty Networks closes $50 million in funding

New York Post

The Passion Economy: Building Business Through Community

The Mom Feed

Mighty Networks wants to help ‘middle-class creators’ take control of their destinies

Fast Company

Strategy and challenges when building community

Lead the Future Podcast with Vince Molinaro

Our Investors

Mighty Networks is backed by a diverse set of institutional investors, brands, and angel investors, including Owl Ventures, the industry’s most successful education technology venture firm, Ziff Capital Partners, Intel Capital, First Round Capital, Floodgate Partners, Marie Forleo, Reid Hoffman, and Dan Rosensweig.

Be a part of something worth building

We’re not looking for a culture fit, we’re looking for a culture add.

View Career Opportunities

