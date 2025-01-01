Migration
Not all community platforms are equal
We have the before and after stories to prove it.
Moving to a Mighty Network starts with a deep understanding of your business—not shuffling you off to a third party. Then we’ll align on the right next steps to get you launched in no time.
Ranked #1 Community Platform on G2
What can you move to a Mighty Network?
We’ll help you decide which pieces of your business to port over—and where to start fresh.
Members
We’ll create profiles for your members and all they’ll need to do is accept them and set a new password.
Content
We can map your existing structure and content to what’s possible on Mighty and bring it over to your new home.
Courses
Video, text, or audio courses—we’ve migrated them all. You’ll have unlimited course storage on Mighty.
Payments
We can map subscriptions, installments, and one-time purchases exactly. We can also help integrate an external cart tool.
You’re one decision away from a very different business
Mighty Networks is the only platform with people magic. And people magic makes all the difference.
From fragile tech stack to $10M business
From fragile tech stack to $10M business
From dismal retention to $5.5M in revenue
From no engagement to 100% active members
From 80% Member Loss to $398k Launch
How we’ll work together
When you apply for a migration, we ask for some information up front. Why? So that everything from there is customized to your business and goals.
Discovery
Book a call with a team to explore your migration
We’ll share a demo and you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about what’s possible. If you’re interested in your own branded app we’ll even build you a custom prototype.
Timeline + Launch
We’ll craft the easiest, most drama-free migration for you and your members
You say yes—and we get to work. We’ll work backwards from your perfect launch date. You’ll have check ins along the way with our design and launch specialists.
Timeline + Launch
We’ll craft the easiest, most drama-free migration for you and your members
You say yes—and we get to work. We’ll work backwards from your perfect launch date. You’ll have check ins along the way with our design and launch specialists.
Ongoing Support
We’ll set the stage for new growth
On every Mighty plan you’ll be able to tap into frameworks and insights that will help you level up. On Mighty Pro, you can tap into our membership, exclusive tools and support to help you (re)launch and scale.
We don’t outsource your business to a 3rd party
We have in-house teams, tools, and processes. Here’s how a typical migration unfolds—we’re always happy to do something custom if your business calls for it.
We export your content and members—and map your payments
Our fans love the fact that we move content, members, and payments to a new Mighty Network seamlessly by doing the work for you.
We export your content and members—and map your payments
Our fans love the fact that we move content, members, and payments to a new Mighty Network seamlessly by doing the work for you.
We design together your optimal set up, structure & business
On Mighty, we start by matching your current configuration. Then, we’ll show you what’s ONLY possible on a Mighty Network and design together an optimal set up with exclusive features.
We design together your optimal set up, structure & business
On Mighty, we start by matching your current configuration. Then, we’ll show you what’s ONLY possible on a Mighty Network and design together an optimal set up with exclusive features.
Members claim their profiles
And your members? They’ll have a profile page set up for them that all they have to do is choose their password to claim.
Members claim their profiles
And your members? They’ll have a profile page set up for them that all they have to do is choose their password to claim.
We tap a proven playbook to finalize the switch
We’ve moved thousands of courses, communities, and challenges just like yours. We have a proven playbook to get your active paying members to make the switch.
We tap a proven playbook to finalize the switch
We’ve moved thousands of courses, communities, and challenges just like yours. We have a proven playbook to get your active paying members to make the switch.
What could a Mighty Network mean to your business?
We’ve migrated thousands of members and millions of dollars from these platforms—let us know where you are today and we’ll show you exactly where you can go from here.
Frequently asked questions
Why do people move to Mighty from other platforms?
How long does a migration typically take?
How much does the migration process cost?
I’m not sure I want to move my payments to Mighty. Do I have options?
I want to change some things when I move to Mighty. Can you help?
How do you manage the security of my member data? And *my* data?
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.