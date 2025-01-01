How is this different from the Mighty Expert Certification?

The Partner Program is for creators, entrepreneurs, consultants, and agencies that want to earn affiliate commissions by sharing Mighty Networks with their audience and collaborate with a community of people.

The Mighty Certified Expert Program is a training and certification program for those who want to offer services helping clients build, market, and manage their communities on Mighty. This comprehensive training program focuses on helping these consultants master the Mighty Networks platform and best practices for building and growing communities.

If you are interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert, you can find out more about the program here.