LIVE Demo & Q&A
Take the mystery out of Mighty
In this interactive live demo, we'll take you through the features of a Mighty Network so you can build with confidence and choose the right plan.
What to expect on the call
An overview of all the features of a Mighty Network
A clear comparison of the different Mighty plans
Real examples of thriving Mighty Networks
A special offer revealed
"I've tried many community platforms and it was the education that Mighty Networks provided before I even started to build that streamlined the process and set me up for success."
Join Our Next Live Demo
$500M
Host earnings this year
$48
avg monthly price of memberships sold by our Hosts
84%
member-led activity vs. 20% for other platforms
60%
more member activity on native mobile apps vs. other platforms
Build a community people love
We call our customers hosts—because you're not just creating content on Mighty, you're bringing people together.The Mighty Difference:
Native mobile apps you won't find anywhere else.
Community Design™ our proven strategy framework that drives our product and AI.
Member engagement that dwarfs other platforms.
What you can earn
The typical host on our Launch Plan earns $14,400/year. Adjust the numbers to see what’s possible for you.
your revenue potential
$14,400
Annual revenue from 25 members at $48/month*
$
$
offer 2 months free
Members
Launch Plan
$950/year
Create a community with courses and events
AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you
2 months free when you buy annually
*Launch Plans generate an average of $14,400/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
What's in a $48/mo offer?
Free mini-course or challenge
A membership with monthly themes, a weekly calendar, daily polls & questions
Bonus workshops for your founding members
Bonus idea
Don't guess. Run a free mini-course or challenge to validate your idea before launching a membership publicly.
Pricing
Compare Plans
Our plans are designed for a positive ROI at every stage of building and growing a community business.
Start a free 14-day trial and we'll help you get results. No credit card required.
Launch Plan
$79
per month
Run courses and events in your own community.
Key Features
Courses
Events
Badges & Tags
Gamification
Basic Automations
Scale Plan
$179
per month
More integrations and automations.
Everything in Launch, And
More Space Features
Automated Polls
Kit Integration
Charge for Events
Intermediate Automations
Limited API Access
Growth Plan
$354
per month
Growth support and enhanced gamification and automations.
Everything in Scale, And
Member Video Upload
Enhanced Gamification
Migration Support
Growth Workshops
Advanced Automations
Expanded API Access
Branded Apps
Mighty Pro
Request Pricing
Your own branded apps and our strategy and launch services.
Everything in Growth, And
Custom Branded Apps
Extra Landing Pages
Unlimited Custom Fields
Launch Team
Dedicated Strategy Team
Advanced Data Reports
Highest Limits
Your Community Business is Unique
Plans designed for how you actually grow.
Launch, Scale, Growth, or Mighty Pro — each plan is tuned for what matters most given your stage and goals.
Features
Launch
Scale
Growth
Mighty Pro
General
Available on iOS, Android & the Web
Members
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Hosts & Moderators
3 Hosts, 10 Moderators
5 Hosts, 15 Moderators
10 Hosts, 100 Moderators
Unlimited
Spaces
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Add Your Logo, Colors, and Brand Banners
Your Own Branded Apps
-
-
-
Community
Private Groups & Cohorts
Activity Feeds
Questions & Polls
Upload Photos, GIFs & Files
Chat Spaces with Threads & Emoji Reactions
Online & In-Person Events
Web Pages in Spaces
Optional AI "Make it Better" Writing Assistant
Optional AI Conversation Starters
Simultaneous Livestreaming Events
Streaming Hours Per Month
20
30
40
50
Viewers Per Stream
100
200
1,000
3,000
Automated Questions & Polls via the Infinite Question Engine
-
Allow Space Hosts and Moderators to Go Live
-
-
Member Video Upload
-
-
*Up to 10,000 viewers available for an additional fee
Admin
Total Storage
200 GB
500 GB
1 TB
4 TB
Add a Custom Domain
Member Management Page
Bulk Member Actions
Segment with Member Tags
Optional Multi-Factor Authentication
Mighty Insights™
Embed 2,000+ Apps & Services
Zoom Integration
Audience Automation Filters
Affiliate Integrations
-
Kit Integration
-
Zapier Integration
-
Google Analytics Integration
-
Marketing Pixel Tracking
-
Included Admin API Requests
-
5,000/mo
50,000/mo
300,000/mo
Delphi Integration
-
-
Courses & Gamification Automations
Onboarding & Attendance Automations
-
Activity & Content Related Automations
-
-
AI Automation Filters
-
-
Optional SSO
-
-
Optional Email-White Labeling
-
-
Headless API Requests
-
-
Coming Soon
Coming Soon
Custom Automated Reporting
-
-
-
Courses
On-Demand Courses
Cohort-Based Courses
Live Courses & Challenges
Quizzes & Tests
Resource Libraries & Habit Trackers
Native Video Upload
Sequential, Timed, & Dripped Courses
Automatically Award Badges & Certifications
AI-Powered Instant Course Outline
Embed SCORM-Compliant Content
Members
People Explorer to Connect Relevant Members
Custom Profile Fields
5
10
30
Unlimited
Profile Badges
Private Messaging
Voice Notes
Built-in Member Referral Program
Member Streaks
Points & Recognitions
Basic Leaderboards
Advanced Leaderboards
-
-
Marketing
Customizable Landing Pages
1
1
3
10
Schedule Promotions
Up to 2
Up to 5
Up to 10
Up to 15
Limited Memberships
Build Audience Segments
Targeted Upsells to Members in Product
Payments
Subscriptions and One-Time Payments
Charge for Access to Your Mighty Network or any Space
Offer Subscription Intervals & Installments
Create Multiple Tiers and Offers
Offer Hidden Free Access
Offer Free Trials
Create Promo Codes
Charge in Hundreds of Different Currencies
Charge for One-Time Events
-
Branded Payments in Your Custom App
-
-
-
Transaction Fees
2%
1%
0.5%
0.5%
Security & Compliance
SOC2® Type II Compliant
Access to Mighty Trust Portal
Self-Service Risk Assessment
Annual Customer Security Questionnaire
-
-
-
Annual Penetration Test Report
-
-
-
Optional Annual Penetration Test
-
-
-
Signed DPA (Data Processing Agreement)
-
-
-
Annual TIA (Transfer Impact Assessment)
-
-
-
Community Creates Value and Impact
What if I don't want to charge?
Revenue is the easiest proxy for the value your community creates.But it's not the only metric.Are you building a customer community? It's the value that comes from higher sales and loyalty.Are you a non-profit? It's the value you create lowering your cost to serve and increasing the impact of your work.
More Engagement, Faster Growth
Is it hard to migrate?
Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Scale Plan and above.
More Engagement, Faster Growth
Is it hard to migrate?
Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Scale Plan and above.
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.