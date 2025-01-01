LIVE Demo & Q&A

Take the mystery out of Mighty

In this interactive live demo, we'll take you through the features of a Mighty Network so you can build with confidence and choose the right plan.

What to expect on the call

An overview of all the features of a Mighty Network

A clear comparison of the different Mighty plans

Real examples of thriving Mighty Networks

A special offer revealed

"I've tried many community platforms and it was the education that Mighty Networks provided before I even started to build that streamlined the process and set me up for success."

Rick Lewis

Rick Lewis

Founder, Write Hearted

Mighty Networks product interface showing community features
Join Our Next Live Demo

$500M

Host earnings this year

$48

avg monthly price of memberships sold by our Hosts

84%

member-led activity vs. 20% for other platforms

60%

more member activity on native mobile apps vs. other platforms

Build a community people love

We call our customers hosts—because you're not just creating content on Mighty, you're bringing people together.The Mighty Difference:

Native mobile apps you won't find anywhere else.

Community Design™ our proven strategy framework that drives our product and AI.

Member engagement that dwarfs other platforms.

Try Mighty for Free

Community

Community

Courses

Courses

Members

Members

Marketing

Marketing

Payments

Payments

Admin

Admin

AI Cohost

AI Cohost

What you can earn

The typical host on our Launch Plan earns $14,400/year. Adjust the numbers to see what’s possible for you.

your revenue potential

$14,400

Annual revenue from 25 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

14.2x

Make Back Period

1 month

$

$

offer 2 months free

Members

Launch Plan

$950

/year

Create a community with courses and events

AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you

2 months free when you buy annually

Start Your Free Trial

*Launch Plans generate an average of $14,400/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

What's in a $48/mo offer?

Free mini-course or challenge

A membership with monthly themes, a weekly calendar, daily polls & questions

Bonus workshops for your founding members

Bonus idea

Don't guess. Run a free mini-course or challenge to validate your idea before launching a membership publicly.

Pricing

Compare Plans

Our plans are designed for a positive ROI at every stage of building and growing a community business.

Start a free 14-day trial and we'll help you get results. No credit card required.

Launch Plan

$79

per month

Run courses and events in your own community.

Key Features

Courses

Events

Badges & Tags

Gamification

Basic Automations

Scale Plan

$179

per month

More integrations and automations.

Everything in Launch, And

More Space Features

Automated Polls

Kit Integration

Charge for Events

Intermediate Automations

Limited API Access

Growth Plan

$354

per month

Growth support and enhanced gamification and automations.

Everything in Scale, And

Member Video Upload

Enhanced Gamification

Migration Support

Growth Workshops

Advanced Automations

Expanded API Access

Branded Apps

Mighty Pro

Request Pricing

Your own branded apps and our strategy and launch services.

Get a Custom Demo

Everything in Growth, And

Custom Branded Apps

Extra Landing Pages

Unlimited Custom Fields

Launch Team

Dedicated Strategy Team

Advanced Data Reports

Highest Limits

Your Community Business is Unique

Plans designed for how you actually grow.

Launch, Scale, Growth, or Mighty Pro — each plan is tuned for what matters most given your stage and goals.

Features

Launch

Scale

Growth

Mighty Pro

General

Available on iOS, Android & the Web

Members

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Hosts & Moderators

3 Hosts, 10 Moderators

5 Hosts, 15 Moderators

10 Hosts, 100 Moderators

Unlimited

Spaces

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Add Your Logo, Colors, and Brand Banners

Your Own Branded Apps

-

-

-

Community

Private Groups & Cohorts

Activity Feeds

Questions & Polls

Upload Photos, GIFs & Files

Chat Spaces with Threads & Emoji Reactions

Online & In-Person Events

Web Pages in Spaces

Optional AI "Make it Better" Writing Assistant

Optional AI Conversation Starters

Simultaneous Livestreaming Events

Streaming Hours Per Month

20

30

40

50

Viewers Per Stream

100

200

1,000

3,000

Automated Questions & Polls via the Infinite Question Engine

-

Allow Space Hosts and Moderators to Go Live

-

-

Member Video Upload

-

-

*Up to 10,000 viewers available for an additional fee

Admin

Total Storage

200 GB

500 GB

1 TB

4 TB

Add a Custom Domain

Member Management Page

Bulk Member Actions

Segment with Member Tags

Optional Multi-Factor Authentication

Mighty Insights™

Embed 2,000+ Apps & Services

Zoom Integration

Audience Automation Filters

Affiliate Integrations

-

Kit Integration

-

Zapier Integration

-

Google Analytics Integration

-

Marketing Pixel Tracking

-

Included Admin API Requests

-

5,000/mo

50,000/mo

300,000/mo

Delphi Integration

-

-

Courses & Gamification Automations

Onboarding & Attendance Automations

-

Activity & Content Related Automations

-

-

AI Automation Filters

-

-

Optional SSO

-

-

Optional Email-White Labeling

-

-

Headless API Requests

-

-

Coming Soon

Coming Soon

Custom Automated Reporting

-

-

-

Courses

On-Demand Courses

Cohort-Based Courses

Live Courses & Challenges

Quizzes & Tests

Resource Libraries & Habit Trackers

Native Video Upload

Sequential, Timed, & Dripped Courses

Automatically Award Badges & Certifications

AI-Powered Instant Course Outline

Embed SCORM-Compliant Content

Members

People Explorer to Connect Relevant Members

Custom Profile Fields

5

10

30

Unlimited

Profile Badges

Private Messaging

Voice Notes

Built-in Member Referral Program

Member Streaks

Points & Recognitions

Basic Leaderboards

Advanced Leaderboards

-

-

Marketing

Customizable Landing Pages

1

1

3

10

Schedule Promotions

Up to 2

Up to 5

Up to 10

Up to 15

Limited Memberships

Build Audience Segments

Targeted Upsells to Members in Product

Payments

Subscriptions and One-Time Payments

Charge for Access to Your Mighty Network or any Space

Offer Subscription Intervals & Installments

Create Multiple Tiers and Offers

Offer Hidden Free Access

Offer Free Trials

Create Promo Codes

Charge in Hundreds of Different Currencies

Charge for One-Time Events

-

Branded Payments in Your Custom App

-

-

-

Transaction Fees

2%

1%

0.5%

0.5%

Security & Compliance

SOC2® Type II Compliant

Access to Mighty Trust Portal

Self-Service Risk Assessment

Annual Customer Security Questionnaire

-

-

-

Annual Penetration Test Report

-

-

-

Optional Annual Penetration Test

-

-

-

Signed DPA (Data Processing Agreement)

-

-

-

Annual TIA (Transfer Impact Assessment)

-

-

-

Community Creates Value and Impact

What if I don't want to charge?

Revenue is the easiest proxy for the value your community creates.But it's not the only metric.Are you building a customer community? It's the value that comes from higher sales and loyalty.Are you a non-profit? It's the value you create lowering your cost to serve and increasing the impact of your work.

Start Your Free Trial
Community creates value and impact
Community members collage showing engagement and growth

More Engagement, Faster Growth

Is it hard to migrate?

Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Scale Plan and above.

Members

Payments

Courses & Content

Learn more

More Engagement, Faster Growth

Is it hard to migrate?

Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Scale Plan and above.

Members

Payments

Courses & Content

Learn more
Community members collage showing engagement and growth

What people say about Mighty

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.