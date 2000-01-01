Startup Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create a startup name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about what you're building we’ll get to work.
What makes a great startup name?
It can be hard to come up with a good startup name. With hundreds of new companies being minted every day around the world, you might feel like you're competing for domain names, branding, and trademarks.
But it's still possible. This startup name generator will give you some ideas.
There are a few things you should keep in mind when naming your startup:
- Availability: You want to make sure your startup name is available. Make sure to check out domain names, business registries, trademarks and copyrights, and relevant social channels to make sure you own all of the right places.
- Memorable: A good startup name should also be memorable. Your clients should be able to keep coming back and share it with others - capturing that all-important word-of-mouth growth.
- Hints at what you do: In some cases, a good startup name should also hint at what your company does. Obviously, Google bypassed this when they started, but if you look at companies like Calendly, Evernote, Shopify, and Mighty Networks, you get an idea of what each of those is about!
If you find a name that covers each of these three things, you're off to the races!
How this startup name generator works
Our startup name generator runs on AI–Chat GPT-4 to be specific. We use our Mighty Co-Host™ to create names based on the words you fill into the box.
Not all of these names will fit your startup. Some might be a little odd. But keep going and you'll find something great!
