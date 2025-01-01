“I was teaching 40 hours a week, planning classes, and working late nights. Mighty Networks has definitely given me my life back.” Amy Rainbow Founder

When Amy Rainbow was 7 years old, she wanted to be an ice skater “so badly.” But without a rink nearby, her mom gave her a pair of roller skates instead. In just two weeks, she had taught herself how to jump and spin; by 14, she was the British artistic roller skating champion. Now 24, Amy still hasn’t lost her momentum and is known as one of the world’s best skating coaches.

“I lived and breathed it,” she says. “I loved the intricacies of the techniques. I always knew that I was built to be a teacher because I loved understanding the aerodynamics of it.”

As effervescent and joyful as her name might suggest, Amy posts both videos of herself achieving impossible-looking moves like the Bazooka alongside her graceful wipe-outs. After the roller rink where she taught closed down in 2022, she made a move that surprised even herself: she booked a one-way ticket to Bali to start her online coaching business. A few years later, Amy had so much demand she could barely keep her clients or her calendar straight. She knew she needed to spin her business into another model.

“The deciding point was when I had a waiting list of about 20 skaters all wanting private lessons in addition to my regular clients,” Amy recalls. “I was so confused about keeping on top of payments, keeping on top of clients, keeping them all happy. It was stress that pushed me to build Kaleidoskate.”

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER People often assume that Amy’s ideal client is a 20-something-year-old who has danced their whole life, but she designed her community for anyone who wants to skate, regardless of age or experience level. “It's nearly impossible to learn the information that I have about roller skating on your own,” she says. “So many people come in with exactly the same story: ‘I was trying to learn from YouTube or Instagram, and then I injured myself and got scared.’ Then they come to Kaleidoskate to learn how to skate correctly.”

Picking the Right Platform

When Amy decided to shift into an online membership, she took picking a platform as seriously as an athlete takes practice. For months, she paid for accounts with Kajabi, Skool, and Mighty Networks, testing which one would best serve her current clients and potential members. It became clear which one could support Amy’s vision for today and beyond.

“Mighty promotes connection over competition,” she says. “And everything with my community is so customizable. I hand make so much of my branding on my iPad with my Apple pencil. I want my colors and my logos, and Mighty gives me the ability to have creativity within the software.”

While Amy appreciated Mighty’s features made it easy to create a space that felt authentic to her brand before she launched, she’s also been grateful that those same tools help respond in real time to new needs as her business evolves and more people join.

“In five months, Kaleidoskate has changed so much and a lot of that is member driven,” she says. “You can just ask them, ‘What do you want?’ And then you can build out.”

Big Potential in People Magic

When Amy started her one-on-one private coaching, her clients texted her 24/7; now her members are so deeply engaged with their community she can take a healthy step back and focus more on delivering quality lessons and content instead of providing constant feedback.

“I have a core group of about 30 skaters that just never shut up on there. I love them so dearly. They're sending paragraphs to each other and building discussions,” she says. “Before, I was teaching 40 hours a week, then planning classes and working late nights. My community with Mighty has definitely given me my life back.”

In just five months after launching, 180 people from all over the world have joined Kaleidoskate — recently, two members found out they both lived in Omaha, Nebraska and get together weekly for coffee. After seeing so much people magic so quickly, Amy has started to dream even bigger. She’s planning Kaleidoskate’s first retreat in Bali where her members will meet in person for the first time. Thinking even further ahead, she wants to bring in other coaches so they can build the premiere platform for artistic skating and develop the world’s first certification for the sport.

“This community completely aligns with my mission in life: getting people on skates, getting them active, getting them healthy, getting them connected with other human beings,” Amy says. "The main reason I do what I do is because I absolutely love skating and I love other human beings. Bringing us all together here is the most beautiful thing in the world to me."