Updated Every Friday
The Mighty Changelog
Every release, improvement, and fix behind $500M in Host earnings in 2025.
36
Features shipped in the last 3 months
2.8/week
Current shipping velocity
Area
Admin
Members
Courses
Gamification
Livestreaming
Events
Community
Payments
Marketing
Integrations
API
Platform
Platform
Web
iOS
Android
May 2026
2 releases
Featured Release
May 7
Mighty Cohost Updates
Admin
Android
iOS
Web
Cohost can now create:
Spaces
Collections
Plans
And it can also offer smart suggestions on your structure.
May 6
Mark Chats Read/Unread
Web
Android
iOS
Community
Admin
You can now mark chats as read or unread on both web and mobile
Mark messages as read or unread at the message level
See a “new message” divider showing where you left off
Mark individual messages, entire conversations or all chats at once
This makes it easier to stay organized, keep track of important conversations, and come back to messages when it works for you.
April 2026
9 releases
Apr 20
New Free Trial Options
Payments
iOS
Android
Web
You can now offer 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11-month trials when setting up a plan. This is in addition to the options that were already there—3 days, 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year.
This flexibility is especially great if you're migrating members from another platform.
Apr 20
Mobile Accessibility Resource
Members
iOS
Android
Under Personal Settings → Appearance, there's now a helpful link to the article where members can learn more about additional accessibility settings available to them both within Mighty and through their operating system settings.
Apr 19
Bulk Archive/Unarchive Spaces
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Now you can archive and unarchive Spaces in bulk.
Head to Admin → Spaces & Navigation → Spaces to select multiple (or all) Spaces and archive or unarchive them all at once.
Apr 15
Cohost Speed Improvements
Platform
iOS
Android
Web
We updated the backend of our AI Cohost tool for Hosts in order to increase its speed and accuracy.
Apr 13
Verified Host/Moderator Icons on iOS
Verified badges for Hosts and Moderators are now live on iOS, helping members quickly recognize trusted leaders in your community.
Apr 10
Unlimited Multi-Feature Spaces on All Plans
Community
iOS
We added unlimited multi-feature Spaces on all Plans. Mighty Networks is the only community platform that gives you unlimited Spaces and allows you to have multiple features in a single Space (like course material alongside a course community and events).
Apr 6
Context in Chat Messages on Mobile
Members
iOS
Android
Replies now include a preview of the original message, so conversations stay clear and connected. This is especially relevant when a recognition is sent.
This is already live on web.
Apr 2
Streamlined Livestream Experience
Livestreaming
iOS
Android
Web
Now you can directly connect your Event listing to your Livestream before you go live, making it easier for Hosts to start and manage the event and for members to attend.
Apr 2
Livestream Waiting Room
Livestreaming
iOS
Android
Web
Now members can join a livestream early and see a countdown in the waiting room.
March 2026
19 releases
Mar 30
Update to Events UI
Events
iOS
Event details pages have been redesigned on iOS with a cleaner layout and more intuitive navigation, making it easier for members to find the details they need.
Mar 27
Context in Chat Messages
Community
Web
Replies now include a preview of the original message, so conversations stay clear and connected. This is especially relevant when a recognition is sent.
Mar 27
Show Similarities improvements
Members
Web
iOS
Android
Similarities now surface even when a member hasn’t filled out their profile completely — we pull from other signals so nobody looks like a stranger.
Mar 27
New Off-Camera Livestreaming Experience
Events
iOS
Web
Android
Livestreaming
Hosts can now go off-camera during a livestream while keeping audio live — a more flexible way to present content, share screens, or take a break without ending the session.
Mar 20
iOS Performance Upgrade
Platform
iOS
A major iOS rewrite is complete — faster, smoother, and more stable than ever.
Significantly faster launch times and smoother navigation throughout the app
Improved stability means fewer interruptions for you and your members
Mar 20
View Plans as Members
Payments
Web
Now you can preview a plan flow as a prospective member, to get a sense of exactly what they’ll experience when they purchase or join.
See your Network exactly as a member on a specific plan would — before they ever join
Confirm access, troubleshoot gated content, and preview promotions with confidence
Mar 20
Cohost in Side Panel
Admin
Web
Cohost is now built directly into your workflow with a dedicated side panel on web, making it easier to get help wherever you are in your Mighty Network.
Mar 20
Profile Preview Updates
Members
iOS
Web
Android
Profiles have been redesigned to feel more human, more informative, and easier to explore. A better first impression for everyone in your community.
Mar 20
Custom Landing Space Update
Admin
Members
iOS
Returning members on iOS now land in their assigned custom landing Space, so they always see the right content when they open your community.
Mar 20
Verified Host & Moderator Icons on Android
Community
Android
Verified badges for Hosts and Moderators are now live on Android, helping members quickly recognize trusted leaders in your community.
Mar 20
Updated Default Search
Community
iOS
Web
Android
Search results now default to the Network level across web, iOS, and Android, making it easier for members to find people, posts, and content across your entire community without extra taps.
Mar 16
iOS Updates
Search now defaults to the Network level, making it easier for members to discover people, posts, and content across your entire community.
Mar 13
Automations UX Updates
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
Find and build automations easily with:
The ability to filter and search for triggers and actions
New organized groupings of triggers and actions
Mar 5
Leaderboard countdown clock
Gamification
Web
iOS
Now there’s a countdown visible for Hosts and members that lets everyone know when the leaderboard will refresh.
Mar 5
Android UI Updates
Community
Android
We’ve updated the look and feel of our Android app
New Space Feed filter
Edge-to-edge color improvements and visual padding refinements
Mar 5
Automation Trigger: Points
Admin
Gamification
Web
iOS
Android
You can now kick off an automation when a member reaches a certain number of points. Use it to remind them to recognize, or to unlock a special Space or bonus.
Mar 4
Automation Trigger: Member Milestone
Admin
Members
Web
iOS
Android
Now you can trigger automations after someone has been a member of your Mighty Network or a Space for a specific number of days. This is a great way to send anniversary bonuses, time feedback, or ask if they need help getting the most out of your membership.
Mar 4
Host Billing Enhancements
Admin
Web
iOS
Android
Now you can easily pay for your Mighty Networks subscription as a Host with popular one-click options, like Google Pay and Link.
Mar 2
Mobile Comments UI Update
Community
iOS
Android
Mobile comments now appear in a more streamlined way, making it easier for members to chat and reply.
February 2026
12 releases
Feb 27
Audience Filter: Referred by Member(s)
Admin
Members
Web
iOS
Android
Create a custom Audience based on who referred a member using their unique referral link — for targeted banners, automations, tags, or directing referrals to the right Space.
Feb 26
Download Native Videos
Events
Web
Any native video posted in your Network can now be downloaded directly. Hosts can download within their Space; members can re-download their own.
Feb 25
Top Recognizers Leaderboard
Gamification
iOS
Web
Android
A new leaderboard spotlighting members who most consistently celebrate and uplift others in your community.
Feb 18
Member View
Admin
Members
Web
See exactly what members see in your Network — so you can confirm access, troubleshoot visibility, preview promotions, and resolve support questions faster.
Feb 16
Mighty Insights™ Filter: Last 3 Months
Admin
Web
A new "Last Completed 3 Months" filter in Mighty Insights™ makes it easy to quickly review recent activity across your Network.
Feb 12
Space & Admin Menu Updates
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
New shortcuts and search in the Space menu, a new Manage button, and expanded three-dot menu access make navigation faster.
Feb 11
Host & Moderator Leaderboard Toggle
Gamification
Web
Admin
iOS
Android
Hosts can now choose whether to include or exclude Network Hosts and moderators from leaderboard rankings.
Feb 11
Default Search at Network Level
Community
Web
Search results now include content from all Spaces by default, with the option to filter down to the current Space — making it faster to find what you're looking for.
Feb 10
Verified Host & Moderator Icons
Admin
Web
A new icon next to Host and moderator names makes trusted roles instantly recognizable — a shield with a checkmark for Hosts, a different-colored shield for moderators.
Feb 9
Leaderboards
Gamification
iOS
Web
Android
Leaderboards are now live — a fully customizable way to make your community's culture visible and reinforce the behaviors you want more of.
Feb 4
Android Visual Improvements
Community
Android
Visual improvements refine how the app icon appears on the home screen and improve the experience when switching between Networks.
Feb 3
Automation Trigger: Custom Profile Photo
Admin
Members
Web
iOS
Android
A new automation trigger fires when a member uploads a custom profile photo — perfect for awarding a badge or sending a welcome DM.
January 2026
10 releases
Jan 27
Improvement to Show Similarities
Members
iOS
Web
Android
Show Similarities now surfaces matches based on custom fields — so connections happen more often.
Jan 26
Mighty Insights™ Filter: Last Completed Quarter
Admin
Web
A new "Last Completed Quarter" filter in Mighty Insights™ gives Hosts a fast way to review performance over the most recent full quarter.
Jan 26
Accurate Members Near You
Members
iOS
Web
Android
The distance for "Members Near You" in People Explorer is now capped at 300km, making nearby member discovery more accurate and useful.
Jan 26
New Sent Invite Filters
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
Additional filters on the Sent Invites list make it easier to track and manage outstanding invitations at a glance.
Jan 21
Your Plan / Change Plan Pages
Payments
iOS
Web
Android
The "Your Plan" section is now split into two areas: Your Plan (billing details, member counts, usage) and Change Plan (explore and compare plans).
Jan 16
Improved iOS Header & Feature Tabs
Community
iOS
Improved spacing in the header on iOS, along with newly fluid feature tabs, makes the experience feel more polished and easier to navigate.
Jan 12
Collection Menu Improvements
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
Collections have been refreshed — Hosts can now easily reorder Spaces within a Collection and rename Collections directly from the menu.
Jan 12
Streamlined Network Host Space Role
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
If a Network Host tries to access Space settings, they're now prompted to join as a Space Host first — making the path to taking administrative action clearer.
Jan 9
Mighty Admin API (Beta)
API
Web
The Mighty Admin API has graduated from Alpha to Beta for Growth and Mighty Pro Networks, with 79 new endpoints.
Jan 5
Passwordless Sign In
Community
Web
Members can now sign in without a password — a faster, simpler login experience that reduces friction for getting into your community.
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