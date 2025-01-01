Updated Every Friday

The Mighty Changelog

Every release, improvement, and fix behind $500M in Host earnings in 2025.

36

Features shipped in the last 3 months

2.8/week

Current shipping velocity

Area

Admin

Members

Courses

Gamification

Livestreaming

Events

Community

Payments

Marketing

Integrations

API

Platform

Platform

Web

iOS

Android

May 2026

2 releases

Featured Release

May 7

Mighty Cohost Updates

Admin

Android

iOS

Web

Cohost can now create:

Spaces

Collections

Plans

And it can also offer smart suggestions on your structure.

APR30_mighty_cohost_updates

May 6

Mark Chats Read/Unread

Web

Android

iOS

Community

Admin

You can now mark chats as read or unread on both web and mobile

Mark messages as read or unread at the message level

See a “new message” divider showing where you left off

Mark individual messages, entire conversations or all chats at once

This makes it easier to stay organized, keep track of important conversations, and come back to messages when it works for you.

April 2026

9 releases

Apr 20

New Free Trial Options

Payments

iOS

Android

Web

You can now offer 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11-month trials when setting up a plan. This is in addition to the options that were already there—3 days, 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year.

This flexibility is especially great if you're migrating members from another platform.

Apr 20

Mobile Accessibility Resource

Members

iOS

Android

Under Personal Settings → Appearance, there's now a helpful link to the article where members can learn more about additional accessibility settings available to them both within Mighty and through their operating system settings.

Apr 19

Bulk Archive/Unarchive Spaces

Admin

iOS

Android

Web

Now you can archive and unarchive Spaces in bulk.

Head to Admin → Spaces & Navigation → Spaces to select multiple (or all) Spaces and archive or unarchive them all at once.

Apr 15

Cohost Speed Improvements

Platform

iOS

Android

Web

We updated the backend of our AI Cohost tool for Hosts in order to increase its speed and accuracy.

Apr 13

Verified Host/Moderator Icons on iOS

Verified badges for Hosts and Moderators are now live on iOS, helping members quickly recognize trusted leaders in your community.

Apr 10

Unlimited Multi-Feature Spaces on All Plans

Community

iOS

We added unlimited multi-feature Spaces on all Plans. Mighty Networks is the only community platform that gives you unlimited Spaces and allows you to have multiple features in a single Space (like course material alongside a course community and events).

APR10_unlimited_multi_feature_spaces

Apr 6

Context in Chat Messages on Mobile

Members

iOS

Android

Replies now include a preview of the original message, so conversations stay clear and connected. This is especially relevant when a recognition is sent.

This is already live on web.

Apr 2

Streamlined Livestream Experience

Livestreaming

iOS

Android

Web

Now you can directly connect your Event listing to your Livestream before you go live, making it easier for Hosts to start and manage the event and for members to attend.

Apr 2

Livestream Waiting Room

Livestreaming

iOS

Android

Web

Now members can join a livestream early and see a countdown in the waiting room.

March 2026

19 releases

Mar 30

Update to Events UI

Events

iOS

Event details pages have been redesigned on iOS with a cleaner layout and more intuitive navigation, making it easier for members to find the details they need.

Mar 27

Context in Chat Messages

Community

Web

Replies now include a preview of the original message, so conversations stay clear and connected. This is especially relevant when a recognition is sent.

MAR27_context_in_chat_messages

Mar 27

Show Similarities improvements

Members

Web

iOS

Android

Similarities now surface even when a member hasn’t filled out their profile completely — we pull from other signals so nobody looks like a stranger.

Mar 27

New Off-Camera Livestreaming Experience

Events

iOS

Web

Android

Livestreaming

Hosts can now go off-camera during a livestream while keeping audio live — a more flexible way to present content, share screens, or take a break without ending the session.

Mar 20

iOS Performance Upgrade

Platform

iOS

A major iOS rewrite is complete — faster, smoother, and more stable than ever.

Significantly faster launch times and smoother navigation throughout the app

Improved stability means fewer interruptions for you and your members

Mar 20

View Plans as Members

Payments

Web

Now you can preview a plan flow as a prospective member, to get a sense of exactly what they’ll experience when they purchase or join.

See your Network exactly as a member on a specific plan would — before they ever join

Confirm access, troubleshoot gated content, and preview promotions with confidence

Mar 20

Cohost in Side Panel

Admin

Web

Cohost is now built directly into your workflow with a dedicated side panel on web, making it easier to get help wherever you are in your Mighty Network.

Mar 20

Profile Preview Updates

Members

iOS

Web

Android

Profiles have been redesigned to feel more human, more informative, and easier to explore. A better first impression for everyone in your community.

MAR20_profile_preview_updates

Mar 20

Custom Landing Space Update

Admin

Members

iOS

Returning members on iOS now land in their assigned custom landing Space, so they always see the right content when they open your community.

Mar 20

Verified Host & Moderator Icons on Android

Community

Android

Verified badges for Hosts and Moderators are now live on Android, helping members quickly recognize trusted leaders in your community.

Mar 20

Updated Default Search

Community

iOS

Web

Android

Search results now default to the Network level across web, iOS, and Android, making it easier for members to find people, posts, and content across your entire community without extra taps.

Mar 16

iOS Updates

Search now defaults to the Network level, making it easier for members to discover people, posts, and content across your entire community.

Mar 13

Automations UX Updates

Admin

iOS

Web

Android

Find and build automations easily with:

The ability to filter and search for triggers and actions

New organized groupings of triggers and actions

Mar 5

Leaderboard countdown clock

Gamification

Web

iOS

Now there’s a countdown visible for Hosts and members that lets everyone know when the leaderboard will refresh.

Mar 5

Android UI Updates

Community

Android

We’ve updated the look and feel of our Android app

New Space Feed filter

Edge-to-edge color improvements and visual padding refinements

Mar 5

Automation Trigger: Points

Admin

Gamification

Web

iOS

Android

You can now kick off an automation when a member reaches a certain number of points. Use it to remind them to recognize, or to unlock a special Space or bonus.

Mar 4

Automation Trigger: Member Milestone

Admin

Members

Web

iOS

Android

Now you can trigger automations after someone has been a member of your Mighty Network or a Space for a specific number of days. This is a great way to send anniversary bonuses, time feedback, or ask if they need help getting the most out of your membership.

MAR4_automation_trigger_member_milestone

Mar 4

Host Billing Enhancements

Admin

Web

iOS

Android

Now you can easily pay for your Mighty Networks subscription as a Host with popular one-click options, like Google Pay and Link.

Mar 2

Mobile Comments UI Update

Community

iOS

Android

Mobile comments now appear in a more streamlined way, making it easier for members to chat and reply.

February 2026

12 releases

Feb 27

Audience Filter: Referred by Member(s)

Admin

Members

Web

iOS

Android

Create a custom Audience based on who referred a member using their unique referral link — for targeted banners, automations, tags, or directing referrals to the right Space.

Feb 26

Download Native Videos

Events

Web

Any native video posted in your Network can now be downloaded directly. Hosts can download within their Space; members can re-download their own.

Feb 25

Top Recognizers Leaderboard

Gamification

iOS

Web

Android

A new leaderboard spotlighting members who most consistently celebrate and uplift others in your community.

Feb 18

Member View

Admin

Members

Web

See exactly what members see in your Network — so you can confirm access, troubleshoot visibility, preview promotions, and resolve support questions faster.

FEB18_member_view

Feb 16

Mighty Insights™ Filter: Last 3 Months

Admin

Web

A new "Last Completed 3 Months" filter in Mighty Insights™ makes it easy to quickly review recent activity across your Network.

Feb 12

Space & Admin Menu Updates

Admin

iOS

Web

Android

New shortcuts and search in the Space menu, a new Manage button, and expanded three-dot menu access make navigation faster.

Feb 11

Host & Moderator Leaderboard Toggle

Gamification

Web

Admin

iOS

Android

Hosts can now choose whether to include or exclude Network Hosts and moderators from leaderboard rankings.

Feb 11

Default Search at Network Level

Community

Web

Search results now include content from all Spaces by default, with the option to filter down to the current Space — making it faster to find what you're looking for.

Feb 10

Verified Host & Moderator Icons

Admin

Web

A new icon next to Host and moderator names makes trusted roles instantly recognizable — a shield with a checkmark for Hosts, a different-colored shield for moderators.

Feb 9

Leaderboards

Gamification

iOS

Web

Android

Leaderboards are now live — a fully customizable way to make your community's culture visible and reinforce the behaviors you want more of.

FEB9_leaderboards

Feb 4

Android Visual Improvements

Community

Android

Visual improvements refine how the app icon appears on the home screen and improve the experience when switching between Networks.

Feb 3

Automation Trigger: Custom Profile Photo

Admin

Members

Web

iOS

Android

A new automation trigger fires when a member uploads a custom profile photo — perfect for awarding a badge or sending a welcome DM.

January 2026

10 releases

Jan 27

Improvement to Show Similarities

Members

iOS

Web

Android

Show Similarities now surfaces matches based on custom fields — so connections happen more often.

Jan 26

Mighty Insights™ Filter: Last Completed Quarter

Admin

Web

A new "Last Completed Quarter" filter in Mighty Insights™ gives Hosts a fast way to review performance over the most recent full quarter.

Jan 26

Accurate Members Near You

Members

iOS

Web

Android

The distance for "Members Near You" in People Explorer is now capped at 300km, making nearby member discovery more accurate and useful.

Jan 26

New Sent Invite Filters

Admin

iOS

Web

Android

Additional filters on the Sent Invites list make it easier to track and manage outstanding invitations at a glance.

Jan 21

Your Plan / Change Plan Pages

Payments

iOS

Web

Android

The "Your Plan" section is now split into two areas: Your Plan (billing details, member counts, usage) and Change Plan (explore and compare plans).

Jan 16

Improved iOS Header & Feature Tabs

Community

iOS

Improved spacing in the header on iOS, along with newly fluid feature tabs, makes the experience feel more polished and easier to navigate.

Jan 12

Collection Menu Improvements

Admin

iOS

Web

Android

Collections have been refreshed — Hosts can now easily reorder Spaces within a Collection and rename Collections directly from the menu.

Jan 12

Streamlined Network Host Space Role

Admin

iOS

Web

Android

If a Network Host tries to access Space settings, they're now prompted to join as a Space Host first — making the path to taking administrative action clearer.

Jan 9

Mighty Admin API (Beta)

API

Web

The Mighty Admin API has graduated from Alpha to Beta for Growth and Mighty Pro Networks, with 79 new endpoints.

Jan 5

Passwordless Sign In

Community

Web

Members can now sign in without a password — a faster, simpler login experience that reduces friction for getting into your community.

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Extensions

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Pricing

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Mighty Pro

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Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

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Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.