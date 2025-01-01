Mighty Networks vs. Circle
$500M in Host earnings this year. Circle? $250M.Mighty Networks is built to get you impact and revenue. Circle is built to look "complete."
Mighty Networks gets superior results
Real communities. Real relationships. Real revenue. Real results.
How Mighty Gets You Superior Results
Why Circle communities underperform
Mighty has powered $500M in community earnings this year. 2x what Circle reports. Sadly, when creators move from Circle to Mighty, we see the same 3 consistent mistakes.
Charge too little
Circle lacks the strategy, data, or support to enable their creators to charge correctly.On Mighty, the average price of a paid community is $48/mo or $500+/year. That's why our Hosts have earned $500M this year.
Sell access, not relationships
Circle is designed to create access to content. Mighty is built for member-to-member relationships.We can predict with 93% accuracy whether a community will succeed based on those relationships. That's why Mighty has 84% member-led activity vs. Circle's 20%.
Build with complexity
Circle's upfront interface requires complexity and expense later. You need more spaces – and Circle charges for each one.Mighty is built to start simple and scale multiple offers with power and flexibility – without sacrificing growth or revenue.
The results on Mighty speak for themselves.
$500M
Host earnings vs. $250M on Circle
84%
Member-led activity vs. Circle's 20%
59%
of members return weekly, Circle doesn't report
80%
Annual revenue retention, Circle doesn't report
Mighty Networks builds superior software
Mighty vs. Circle Mobile Apps
Mighty does weekly app updates. Circle doesn't.
On Mighty, over 60% of all activity happens on mobile. Circle gives you a web wrapper. Mighty gives you real iOS and Android apps on your members' homescreens. That's the difference between a bookmark and a habit.
Mighty releases weekly
Mighty Networks ships weekly updates to our primary Mighty Networks iOS and Android apps and Mighty Pro branded apps.
Circle doesn't
Circle releases ~12 updates a year to their main app. For CirclePlus, there are several communities that have not had an app update in over a year.
Mighty vs. Circle Shipping Pace
Mighty has shipped 111+ features in 2025
Weekly app updates and 111 new features this year, all focused on what actually drives engagement, growth, and revenue.
Mighty Networks prices for your revenue, Circle prices for theirs
Circle charges per Space and optimizes for their growth. Mighty optimizes for yours. Just take 2 comparable plans on Circle and Mighty. Who has the advantage? Mighty.
Circle
Mighty
The Advantage
Price
$199/mo
$189/mo
Mighty saves you $120/year
Automatisations
20/month
Illimité
Mighty unlimited
Bulk Actions
20/month
Illimité
Mighty unlimited
Admins
5
Illimité
Mighty unlimited
Moderators
15
Illimité
Mighty unlimited
Espaces
30
Illimité
Mighty unlimited
Storage
500GB
2TB
Mighty 4x more
Livestream Viewers
200
500
Mighty 2.5x more
Mighty Networks is solving the hardest problems in community
Mighty Networks is solving the real problems of community businesses — engagement, growth, and payoff for your work.
Circle builds to check boxes. Mighty builds for outcomes. That's why 78% of Mighty communities are growing through member word-of-mouth, not more email marketing. That's why Hosts go from 80% churn to 80% retention after switching to Mighty. That's why Mighty Hosts earn $500M while Circle Hosts earn $250M.Getting results like Mighty's requires a mission to solve community's hardest problems.Circle adds features. Mighty gets results.
Superior results. Superior software. A vision for what's next.
Mighty Networks doesn't just help you build a community. We help you build a thriving business.The platform that's generating $500M in Host earnings. Strategy backed by 8 years of exclusive data. The vision to solve community's hardest problems.We'd love to have you on Mighty Networks.
