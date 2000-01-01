You’re IN 🙌

Below are the 9 SIMPLE STEPS you need to create a community so valuable it can generate $1M in revenue with 99% profit.

Each session is under 15 minutes. Blaze through them in one shot or come back at anytime.

Masterclass Hero Image
Masterclass Hero Image

Introduction

Build a $1M Community

In this Introduction, Gina takes you through the math behind a $1M community complete with a spreadsheet you can make your own.

You’re one click away from the INTRODUCTORY BONUS GUIDE, spreadsheet, and Big Purpose AI Generator.

Go Now

Introduction

Build a $1M Community

In this Introduction, Gina takes you through the math behind a $1M community complete with a spreadsheet you can make your own.

You’re one click away from the INTRODUCTORY BONUS GUIDE, spreadsheet, and Big Purpose AI Generator.

Go Now
Masterclass Hero Image
Your Ideal Member

Your Ideal Member

This session has gone viral from one simple message. DON’T choose a niche. Do this INSTEAD—pick a person in a transition. Then, bring them together in a community.

The Best Year Ever

The Best Year Ever

The BEST YEAR EVER are the results and transformation your IDEAL MEMBER wants from your community. It’s not just fun, it will bring your people in fast.

Your Big Purpose

Your Big Purpose

YOUR BIG PURPOSE is the only pitch you’ll ever need to bring your IDEAL MEMBERS into your community. You’ll be SHOCKED at how easy it is to craft your pitch and just how well it does its job.

Monthly Themes

Monthly Themes

You may be wondering what your IDEAL MEMBERS are going to DO in your community? Your Community Design Plan starts with MONTHLY THEMES.

Weekly Calendar

Weekly Calendar

Next up, your membership will quickly become a habit with a simple WEEKLY CALENDAR. We’ll give you a blueprint—and it won’t require you to be the star of the show.

Daily Polls & Questions

Daily Polls & Questions

Finally, we’re going to give you the secret to extraordinary engagement with no work. It starts with a certain flavor of DAILY POLLS & QUESTIONS. And we’ll unveil an endless supply of new ones.

Your Offer

Your Offer

We’re in the homestretch with Your OFFER. Gina will show you how to package up everything above into Your OFFER—and the exact formula to choose a price.

Your Launch

Your Launch

For some, LAUNCHES can be intimidating. Not with this proven LAUNCH formula. We’ll take all of the guesswork out of what you need to launch and grow.

A Magical First Experience

A Magical First Experience

Our 9 STEPS end with a MAGICAL FIRST EXPERIENCE for your members. This isn’t about mechanics. It’s about starting with VALUE and wins. We’ll show you exactly what to do.

People Magic Profit is a certified hit

Placeholder Image 1
People Magic Podcast Advertisement

People Magic Podcast

Follow along with the People Magic podcast

Subscribe anywhere you listen.

People Magic Podcast

Follow along with the People Magic podcast

Subscribe anywhere you listen.

People Magic Podcast Advertisement

Wondering where to build?

Our strategy works best with our software 😉. Mighty is the only community platform using advanced tech to deliver the member connections and engagement you need to grow to $1M or more.

Start Your FREE Mighty Networks Trial

4.8

from 80k+ ratings

Welcome
Welcome
Members
Chat
Welcome
Members
Chat
Welcome
Members
Chat

Welcome

Members

Activity Feed

Chat

Courses

Events

Livestreaming

Payments

Meet Your Guide

Gina Bianchini knows community

Gina Bianchini is the founder and CEO of Mighty Networks.

Over the past decade, she’s led the development of not just 1 but 2 community platforms that have resulted in over 1M communities created and 100M community members around the world.

She’s designed the ABSOLUTE EASIEST 9 STEPS to create a community you can monetize with online courses, paid memberships, challenges, and events.

Join the 10,000-plus creators and brands applying these principles with extraordinary results TODAY.

Gina Bianchini

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy