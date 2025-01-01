The Mighty Momentum List

April 2026

April 2026
This isn't a leaderboard, it's a cheat code.

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The April Momentum List shows people are investing in their careers and themselves. Career communities claimed 8 of the top 25 spots this month -- from legal professionals to software testers to pulmonary health techs. Modern guilds are a thing.

Another trend is geographic diversity. Networks from Turkey, Germany, and Slovenia made the list, and are taking full advantage of Mighty's language localization features.

Did your Mighty Network make the list? Grab it, share it, and keep the momentum going.

Community

Community

Vertical

Member Growth

Ranking Change MoM

1.

OneNABA logo

Career

3494%

+24

2.

Mr. Kind Community logo

Family & Relationships

2010%

-

3.

Kinvene logo

Personal Development

1007%

-

4.

AgroServ Community logo

Social Impact

434%

-

5.

TUBİSAD Connect logo

Career

412%

-

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Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.