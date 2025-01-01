The April Momentum List shows people are investing in their careers and themselves. Career communities claimed 8 of the top 25 spots this month -- from legal professionals to software testers to pulmonary health techs. Modern guilds are a thing.

Another trend is geographic diversity. Networks from Turkey, Germany, and Slovenia made the list, and are taking full advantage of Mighty's language localization features.

Did your Mighty Network make the list? Grab it, share it, and keep the momentum going.