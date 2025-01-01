The March Momentum List is all about community's power to transform. Faith-based networks took 7 of the top 25 spots this month—from helping kids study Islam to supporting Christian counselors — from Islamic family learning to Christian counseling to spiritual art practices. People are clearly looking for communities that go deeper than just content. Work is another thing that people want to figure out together. Career communities held steady with 5 spots on the list, and the #1 spot is taken by Vendingpreneurs, a niche entrepreneurship community. Did your Mighty Network make the list? Grab it, share it, and keep the momentum going.