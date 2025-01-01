Profit and piece of mind
Mighty Pro comes with the services and setup help you need to launch and scale. We treat your business like our own—because it is.
We’ve worked with a lot of partners. You guys have been the best.
Mighty Pro Services
You don’t need to DIY your dreams
We’ve got the pros and processes to build and help scale your vision.
Migration
You don’t have to start over
You just have to start here. We’ll bring over everything you need to make your new home feel like home—for you, and your members.
Members
Courses & content
Payments
Business Strategy
Our playbook works—let’s make it yours
With the latest insights across 450+ 6-and-7-figure businesses, we’ll create a Community Design™ Plan you can run with informed by exactly what works.
Data-driven engagement tactics
A custom member onboarding experience
A personalized launch plan
Setup & Design
Move-in ready apps
We’ll help bring your brand to life and set up the features and structure you need to create an incredible fully branded experience for your members.
Network setup with initial spaces
Network & app store branding
Feature & automation configuration
Mighty Pro Membership
Welcome to the inner circle
Our Mighty Pro membership is where you can connect with other Hosts and get up-to-the-minute training and workshops on our newest features and strategic insights.
Invite your entire team
Access exclusive platform trainings & previews
Join a weekly strategic mastermind
Very rarely do companies live up to the white glove standards they offer. You guys have knocked it out of the park.
Look legit—without extra legwork
Our world-class designers will create splash screens, app icons, App Store & Google Play listing screens, and community graphics.
Hello Rentals
The Home Edit
Durability Academy
Doodles
Kinderdolmetscher-Club
Main Street Pros
Benevity
The support you have given so far is insane. I’m just in awe of how easy you make it.
Analytics that help you act
Mighty Pro comes with deep, detailed Mighty Pro Insights™ and extra data we can deliver on an automated schedule to anyone on your team.
Talk to Sales
How can we help?
Let’s talk about your launch timeline and how we can get you setup and ready to go in 4-6 weeks or less.
We’ll talk about your migration
We’ll detail our included services
We’ll take you inside Mighty Pro apps
