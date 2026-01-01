Explore Plan Details
Branded Apps and Services
Find the right level of partnership for your community, courses, and branded apps.
Your Branded Apps — iOS, Android, Website, and App Store Listings
App Investment
Weekly app updates — consumer trends, member features, revenue features, platform updates, performance
App Provisioning
Priority support — get help first, every time
Community Design™ — Engagement, Revenue & Growth Strategy
Ongoing Team Education
Mighty Premier Membership — weekly product sessions & growth strategy workshops
Mighty Cohost — Your AI Assistant
Included — builds Spaces, sets up plans, sends announcements, and manages members
Your Product Architecture
Spaces
Unlimited — no cap as your community grows
Features
Unlimited
Automations
Unlimited
Custom Fields
Unlimited
APIs
Headless API + MCP, built on GraphQL — build your own custom web and app experiences
Migration
Content
75 course lessons, 75 videos, 75 additional assets
Members
Member transfers included
Payments
Payment updates via an application process
Livestreaming & Storage
Livestream Hours/Month
50 hours (buy more anytime)
Storage
3TB (buy more anytime)
Transaction Fees
Web Transactions
0.5% (same base rate as the Growth Plan)
iOS In-App Purchases
Processed via Apple In-App Purchase; Mighty adds no extra fee. Exact rate depends on your enrollment in Apple's App Store Small Business Program.
Available to purchase à la carte, on top of any plan:
App Assets
Basic
App icon
Splash screen
App Store Preview for Apple App Store and Google Play Store — up to 5 images
Premium
App icon
Splash screen
App Store Preview — premium design templates, up to 7 images
Marketing assets — app screens compilation for marketing or landing pages
Multiple rounds of revisions, dedicated Art Director and Senior Designer
Network Assets
Basic
Network colors, network logo, global header, network primary image
Space logos, banners, and primary images — up to 10 each
Landing page header image
Drops directly into Mighty Cohost AI to auto-populate
Premium
Network colors, network logo, global header, network primary image
Space logos, banners, and primary images — up to 20 each
Landing page header image, plus 2 landing page body images
Up to 3 design directions, reviewed live with an Art Director
Ongoing Community Management
A tailored Community Design™ plan
Weekly meetings with a senior community strategist and community manager
Daily community management with oversight from our full team
Minimum 3-month commitment
Launch Services
Network positioning and architecture
Engagement plan
Mapping your existing offers and programs
Migrating your existing content, members, and payments
Custom feature development using our GraphQL APIs
Launching a new offer or new venture
Minimum 3-month commitment
Additional Service Packages
Custom quotes for one-time help with Creative & Design, Growth & Funnels, Engagement & Retention, and Pricing & Conversion
Not included with any plan: marketing email delivery, social media execution, or paid ad management. Have questions about which plan is right for you? Reach out to your Mighty contact.
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14 Days. No Credit Card Required.