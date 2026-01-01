Explore Plan Details

Branded Apps and Services

Find the right level of partnership for your community, courses, and branded apps.

Your Branded Apps — iOS, Android, Website, and App Store Listings

App Investment

Weekly app updates — consumer trends, member features, revenue features, platform updates, performance

App Provisioning

Priority support — get help first, every time

Community Design™ — Engagement, Revenue & Growth Strategy

Ongoing Team Education

Mighty Premier Membership — weekly product sessions & growth strategy workshops

Mighty Cohost — Your AI Assistant

Included — builds Spaces, sets up plans, sends announcements, and manages members

Your Product Architecture

Spaces

Unlimited — no cap as your community grows

Features

Unlimited

Automations

Unlimited

Custom Fields

Unlimited

APIs

Headless API + MCP, built on GraphQL — build your own custom web and app experiences

Migration

Content

75 course lessons, 75 videos, 75 additional assets

Members

Member transfers included

Payments

Payment updates via an application process

Livestreaming & Storage

Livestream Hours/Month

50 hours (buy more anytime)

Storage

3TB (buy more anytime)

Transaction Fees

Web Transactions

0.5% (same base rate as the Growth Plan)

iOS In-App Purchases

Processed via Apple In-App Purchase; Mighty adds no extra fee. Exact rate depends on your enrollment in Apple's App Store Small Business Program.

Available to purchase à la carte, on top of any plan:

App Assets

Basic

App icon

Splash screen

App Store Preview for Apple App Store and Google Play Store — up to 5 images

Premium

App icon

Splash screen

App Store Preview — premium design templates, up to 7 images

Marketing assets — app screens compilation for marketing or landing pages

Multiple rounds of revisions, dedicated Art Director and Senior Designer

Network Assets

Basic

Network colors, network logo, global header, network primary image

Space logos, banners, and primary images — up to 10 each

Landing page header image

Drops directly into Mighty Cohost AI to auto-populate

Premium

Network colors, network logo, global header, network primary image

Space logos, banners, and primary images — up to 20 each

Landing page header image, plus 2 landing page body images

Up to 3 design directions, reviewed live with an Art Director

Ongoing Community Management

A tailored Community Design™ plan

Weekly meetings with a senior community strategist and community manager

Daily community management with oversight from our full team

Minimum 3-month commitment

Launch Services

Network positioning and architecture

Engagement plan

Mapping your existing offers and programs

Migrating your existing content, members, and payments

Custom feature development using our GraphQL APIs

Launching a new offer or new venture

Minimum 3-month commitment

Additional Service Packages

Custom quotes for one-time help with Creative & Design, Growth & Funnels, Engagement & Retention, and Pricing & Conversion

Not included with any plan: marketing email delivery, social media execution, or paid ad management. Have questions about which plan is right for you? Reach out to your Mighty contact.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.