“We’re on track for $1.1M in ARR with this membership. ” Joshua Becker Host

Everyone has that one room in their house: the guestroom closet where regrettable impulse purchases languish; the garage with a massive tumbleweed of pool noodles and a chaotic collection of power tools; or the basement where stacks of boxes taped shut pre-Y2K sit unopened. It’s too tempting to leave it all for just one more year.

When Joshua Becker decided to clean out his own messy garage, he had an epiphany while looking out on a sea of stuff flowing down his driveway, washing away time he could be spending with his wife and son. He knew taking a step toward the life he wanted would mean leaving many of the things in front of him behind. But once he took the first step, he never looked back.

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER The Minimalist Life is built for people who urgently want to take control over their time, money, and energy through minimalism. Although their motivations might be different, members need structure, accountability, and a clear path to fully integrate it into their daily lives. Together, they find “aha moments” in a way they never could on their own.

Joshua’s minimalism journey inspired him to share what his family had gained from giving up their previous lifestyle. He started his website, Becoming Minimalist, and eventually grew an audience of 1.5 million readers. He also wrote five books including The Minimalist Home, The More of Less, and The Things That Matter. But even Joshua knew that committing to a clutter-free life, materially and emotionally, wasn’t as simple as reading a book. He wanted to create a platform for his followers to consistently come together and support each other as they built new habits and mindsets. He turned to Mighty Networks to make it happen.

STREAMLINING THEIR SPACE

With a full slate of features, Mighty Networks might have seemed like a counterintuitive platform pick for a community about minimalism. But Mighty’s extensive capabilities are exactly what make The Minimalist Life’s space so simple to navigate and easy for Joshua to maintain. When members log in on their desktops or phones, they can see a clear starting point and immediately experience the encouragement they need to keep going.

Joshua doesn’t want members to just declutter their homes; he wants them to think about minimalism holistically. Month by month, they apply it across every area of their life, from finances and screentime to relationships and time commitments.

Joshua and the team of Mighty Pro experts decided to use monthly themes to guide members towards their best year ever. Within each month’s topic — physical decluttering, spending less, cutting the digital noise — they also tackle weekly challenges, seek advice with live coaching calls, check in with their fellow members, post about their wins, and gather momentum for the journey ahead. That might sound like a lot of action for a community all about creating calm, but with Mighty Network’s organizational tools, members feel empowered rather than overwhelmed.

From automated progress prompts and checklists to live Q&As and customizable templates, Mighty’s features deliver Joshua’s life-changing guidance effectively, and he doesn’t have to create anything from scratch.

DESIGNING THE OFFER

What Joshua wanted to offer members was far from minimal. He had a wealth of information and the hard-earned expertise to help others change their lifestyle and mindset. As part of his Mighty Pro subscription, he had access to a team of experts who helped him clearly explain what members could expect by joining the community and price it accordingly.

Because The Minimalist Life was more than just a one-time course or a passive, self-guided experience, they decided to charge $28 a month or give potential members a 20% discount to sign up for a whole year at $268. Founding members who signed up for the community’s launch would receive an even bigger discount.

MAXIMIZING PEOPLE MAGIC

Although it’s only been a few months since The Minimalist Life’s launch, they’ve already pulled in 1,600 members. Many of them have made significant breakthroughs in their minimalism missions. Without the distractions and advertising that create chaos instead of connection within traditional social media, members can build deep relationships that reach beyond their screens.

“The momentum is real,” member Melissa said. “I have a clearer picture of what I want my house to look and feel like now, all just from two weeks of work.”

“I continue to be amazed at how motivated I am since starting this program,” member Judy echoed. “I never thought this would be so calming.”