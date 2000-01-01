Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
What are digital goods?
Digital goods are commodities or products that exist in a digital form, something that can be sold and consumed online. They are different from digital services, since a service requires doing something for someone while a good is selling something to someone.
There isn’t a clear difference between a digital good and a digital product; the two terms are often used interchangeably. But a digital good might refer to something that has a physical counterpart–for example, a musical album or a video game–while the term digital product often refers to things that are created solely in digital form (like a course or an ebook).
Where can digital goods be sold?
Digital goods can be sold on online marketplace platforms like Amazon (e.g. an ebook or a movie). Often they are built into subscription monetization models, like Netflix or Disney+ (although in these cases you don’t own the digital good–you rent it).
For the individual creator or small entrepreneur, it’s common to find a platform to sell your digital goods; for example, Mighty Networks is a great option to build and sell courses on.
Others will choose to sell digital goods via their own website through a store of some kind. As long as you have a place where customers can find your goods, pay for them, and get access, you can sell them.
Examples of digital goods
- Software
- Printables
- Ebooks
- Templates
Now Read: How to Sell Digital Products