The Mighty Momentum List

May 2026

May 2026
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Spring is a time for transformation, growth, and new beginnings—and plenty of momentum for Mighty Networks that can deliver all three.

Personal development is having a moment, with communities for people navigating a quarter-life crisis, rebuilding their confidence, or showing up more authentically making the list.

Health & Wellness brings 5 communities to the top 25, led by fitness community Nourish Move Love, which saw a 2779% increase in members this month.

Career communities also took 5 spots. From dental professionals to sales pros to academic communities, Hosts are building their careers with their people, not just alongside them.

Another cool trend? Community has no borders. Communities on this month's list are growing in multiple languages like Spanish, Polish, and Dutch.

Did your Mighty Network make the list? Grab it, share it, and keep the momentum going.

Community

Community

Vertical

Member Growth

Ranking Change MoM

1.

Nourish Move Love logo

Health & Wellness

2779%

-

2.

Upton Bass logo

Lifestyle & Hobbies

400%

-

3.

Dr. Robyne logo

Personal Development

316%

-

4.

Together in Practice logo

Career

234%

-

5.

Achims Community logo

Lifestyle & Hobbies

177%

-

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Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelog

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.