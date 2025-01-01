Explore Plan

Create a community people love with everything you need to just get started.

Start a free 14-day trial and we'll help you get results. No credit card required.

Explore Plan

Designed for you to get your first 10 members in 30 days

your revenue potential

$4,800

Annual revenue from 10 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

12.7x

Make Back Period

1 month

$

$

offer 2 months free

Members

Explore Plan

$350

/year

The features you need to create a $48/mo offer

AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you

2 months free when you buy annually

Start Your Free Trial

*Explore Plans generate an average of $4,800/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

How to Launch a $4,800/year Community

Community Design™

Most platforms give you features and wish you luck.Mighty gives you a system.Our AI Cohost helps you build an offer worth $48/month, shows you how to mine your contacts for your first members, and reach out with something worth paying for.

Build your offer with Community Design™

Mine your contacts for your first 10 members

Design for value and relationships, not more content

Community Design

Build a Community Design™ Membership

Member Engagement

10 members is all you need for a community to feel alive.Monthly themes give them something to work toward together.A weekly calendar creates a rhythm they can count on. Daily polls and questions get them talking to each other — not waiting on you.Add a weekly livestream and a course, and you've built something worth $48/month.

Build a Community Design™ Membership

Member Engagement

10 members is all you need for a community to feel alive.Monthly themes give them something to work toward together.A weekly calendar creates a rhythm they can count on. Daily polls and questions get them talking to each other — not waiting on you.Add a weekly livestream and a course, and you've built something worth $48/month.

Focus on What Matters

A Place to Connect

The Explore Plan keeps it simple, but still gives you multiple ways to keep a group or groups of people connected.

Create an activity feed for posts and comments

Add sleek chat spaces for real-time connections

Run and manage virtual and in-person events

Phone mockup showing a Live Events and Replays feed for the gather ‘round community

The Explore Plan is an incredible value

When looking at flexibility, functionality, and branding--no other platform comes close to Mighty Network's Explore Plan.

Other Platforms

Mighty

Price

$99/mo

$35/mo

Spaces

1

Unlimited

Your Branding

Platform Branding

Your Logo, Colors, and Vibe

Built-in Events & Livestreaming

No

Yes

Feed or Chat Spaces

No

Yes

What could a magical first experience look like?

See a Mighty Network from the perspective of a new member in this short video.

Mighty Network member experience video preview

Start your free trial

14 days. No credit card required

Everything you need to launch a paid community or course

AI Cohost to help you design an offer worth $48/mo

Get started
Free trial illustration
Free trial illustration

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.