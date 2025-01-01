Explore Plan
Create a community people love with everything you need to just get started.
Start a free 14-day trial and we'll help you get results. No credit card required.
Explore Plan
Designed for you to get your first 10 members in 30 days
your revenue potential
$4,800
Annual revenue from 10 members at $48/month*
$
$
offer 2 months free
Members
Explore Plan
$350/year
The features you need to create a $48/mo offer
AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you
2 months free when you buy annually
*Explore Plans generate an average of $4,800/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
How to Launch a $4,800/year Community
Community Design™
Most platforms give you features and wish you luck.Mighty gives you a system.Our AI Cohost helps you build an offer worth $48/month, shows you how to mine your contacts for your first members, and reach out with something worth paying for.
Build your offer with Community Design™
Mine your contacts for your first 10 members
Design for value and relationships, not more content
Build a Community Design™ Membership
Member Engagement
10 members is all you need for a community to feel alive.Monthly themes give them something to work toward together.A weekly calendar creates a rhythm they can count on. Daily polls and questions get them talking to each other — not waiting on you.Add a weekly livestream and a course, and you've built something worth $48/month.
Build a Community Design™ Membership
Member Engagement
10 members is all you need for a community to feel alive.Monthly themes give them something to work toward together.A weekly calendar creates a rhythm they can count on. Daily polls and questions get them talking to each other — not waiting on you.Add a weekly livestream and a course, and you've built something worth $48/month.
Focus on What Matters
A Place to Connect
The Explore Plan keeps it simple, but still gives you multiple ways to keep a group or groups of people connected.
Create an activity feed for posts and comments
Add sleek chat spaces for real-time connections
Run and manage virtual and in-person events
The Explore Plan is an incredible value
When looking at flexibility, functionality, and branding--no other platform comes close to Mighty Network's Explore Plan.
Other Platforms
Mighty
Price
$99/mo
$35/mo
Spaces
1
Unlimited
Your Branding
Platform Branding
Your Logo, Colors, and Vibe
Built-in Events & Livestreaming
No
Yes
Feed or Chat Spaces
No
Yes
What could a magical first experience look like?
See a Mighty Network from the perspective of a new member in this short video.
Start your free trial
14 days. No credit card required
Everything you need to launch a paid community or course
AI Cohost to help you design an offer worth $48/mo
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.