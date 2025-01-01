“After I launched, I had 30 people wanting to join every day.” Ashley W Founder

“Where the divorced millennial women at?” That’s what Ashley W asked one day in a TikTok video. It went viral not because she was an influencer with thousands of followers, but because she had a story like so many other women — and a need for connection.

“When I got divorced in 2022, it was a really lonely experience for me,” she recalls. “At the time, I was 31, and a lot of my friends were either getting married or having children. I had no one to go to. Fast forward to earlier this year, when I made that video, and there was this huge outpouring of girls who were like, ‘Oh, my God, I've been looking for a friend. I feel so alone.’"

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER SERA’s members exemplify how divorce touches the lives of so many different women. Although most are between the ages of 30 to 39, they come from a wide variety of backgrounds and circumstances. But no matter who they are, Ashley wants them to find the support and tools to thrive in their new era. “I want women to feel inspired to improve,” she says. “The biggest thing is community. I want people to know that they have somewhere they can go. When I was going through a divorce, I had to sell my house, and had no idea what to do. I want our members to find advice about those unique topics.”

Many of the women who left comments on Ashley’s video suggested that they find a place to gather virtually, so she started a Discord group, which seemed “good enough” for a free option. But once SERA (Single Era Girls Club) reached a thousand people, she knew she needed a more organized platform that prioritized community and privacy. She decided to ask a few of her members to test out some different platforms, and the winner was clear: Mighty Networks.

Powered by People Magic

When SERA was still a Discord chat, Ashley was stunned at how many women were making the effort to meet each other in real life despite how many members were nearly anonymous. With Mighty Networks, she wanted to keep facilitating those friendships, but with more personalization and accountability.

“These girls are so motivated to connect,” she says. “During the Discord days, they didn't have all of their faces, and they still found each other at this brewery. With Mighty Networks, the number one thing I loved was people magic. Now, when they join, they make a profile, and with the SERA app, everyone has a photo. They can find each other and DM each other before they meet up.”

Ashley designed her space so her members can join discussions based on where they live, and when she or another member organizes a SERA event, everyone can see the details and make plans beforehand with Mighty’s Nearby feature. Ashley launched SERA on Mighty Networks in June, and in just a couple of months, her community now includes 1,200 women from every state and 14 other countries. Ashley has a whole collection of photos showing her members sipping wine together, talking in parks, even slamming sledgehammers in Smash Rooms.

“When girls join, they're looking for two things: someone to talk to who understands and finding friends near them,” Ashley says. “We have our virtual events every month, and now, girls can easily find the events in their area. I also have an article about how to be a meetup host. And I just love that you can add pictures. With Discord, you couldn’t do any of this.”

Adding More Value for Members

Because Ashley has access to so many features that can expand what SERA offers beyond anything she imagined a few months ago, she wanted to design a membership that delivered more, too, especially for members who choose the premium plan for $5.99 a month. So far, everyone is excited to pay towards making SERA bigger and better (only one person has canceled).

“Starting this month, I'm going to host webinars with experts,” she says. “A friend of mine who is a divorce attorney is going to host an event about ‘what to know before you go.’ And in the next month, I'm gonna have a therapist come on and talk to us.”

Ashley has also started creating monthly challenges. Her most recent one: get your sparkle back. Members posted every day about something that’s brought them joy and wrote their future selves a letter to read when hard moments like anniversaries come around. While Ashley has been thrilled about the connection capabilities within her website and app, she’s even more excited about using Mighty’s Events features to bring more members together in real life. In the Fall, she’s taking a group to Mexico City for their first group travel experience.

“I would love to have thousands of members in our community,” she says. “The goal is connection online and offline.”

Since the first tear-filled days after her divorce two and a half years ago, Ashley can’t believe what she’s built from the response to one TikTok. SERA has become such a unique resource that even therapists have started recommending it to their clients.

“I just want to help other girls go through this because I know how dark it is in the beginning,” she says. “Watching the people magic of SERA has been so cool. I’m excited to see how it continues and helps more people find each other.”