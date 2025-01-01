Home / Session 2
The Best Year Ever
Once you pick a person in a transition, learn how to design results they’ll pay for.
Summary
The Best Year Ever is your north star
Picture the people in your community a year from now. What can they do? What have they done already that they couldn’t have done a year ago? We’re going to give you the only formula you’ll need to unlock exactly what your members will be able to do—thanks to your community.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
It has a guided worksheet to help you brainstorm the BEST YEAR EVER for your members and hundreds of results to swipe.
